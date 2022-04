DOWAGIAC — They may be twin-telligent and twin-spired, but they’re not twin-separable. Dowagiac Union High School seniors Riley Wimberley and Taylor Wimberley were announced as the top two students in the DUHS Class of 2022 by GPA on Monday, earning valedictorian and salutatorian honors. Riley was named valedictorian with a 3.99 GPA, while Taylor earned salutatorian with a 3.984 GPA.

