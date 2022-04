NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced the start of phase 2 of the Interstate SMART Corridor. Starting on April 3, crews will work on 67 overhead gantries along the corridor from Nashville to Murfreesboro. These gantries, part of the new Intelligent Transportation Systems, will be over the east and westbound lanes of I-24 between mile markers 53 and 70.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 27 DAYS AGO