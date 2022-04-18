ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipe ideas for leftover Easter eggs

By Allie Jasinski, Hazel Sanchez, Dan Mannarino
After Easter, your fridge might be filled with hard-boiled eggs.

Victoria Seaver, a registered dietitian and Associate Editorial Director for EatingWell.com , showed PIX11 Morning News how to turn your leftovers into a tasty egg salad English muffin sandwich. She also shared other ideas to utilize hard-boiled eggs in your meals.

To see the full recipe, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

