Recipe ideas for leftover Easter eggs
After Easter, your fridge might be filled with hard-boiled eggs.
Victoria Seaver, a registered dietitian and Associate Editorial Director for EatingWell.com , showed PIX11 Morning News how to turn your leftovers into a tasty egg salad English muffin sandwich. She also shared other ideas to utilize hard-boiled eggs in your meals.
To see the full recipe, click here .
