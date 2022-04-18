ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Brother Of 8-Year-Old Killed In 2013 Bombing Completes Boston Marathon

By Jason Hall
WXKS Kiss 108
WXKS Kiss 108
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SHrgG_0fCryV9K00
Photo: Getty Images

Henry Richard , the older brother of the 8-year-old boy killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, completed the 126th Boston Marathon on Monday (April 18).

Richard's brother, Martin , was the youngest victim of the tragic incident that took place eight years prior.

"So much emotion," Henry Richard said when asked by CBS Boston 's David Wade about his feelings as he raised his fist while crossing the finishing line. "I know Martin would've been doing it with me so I'm happy to finish it. That's all I could think about."

Wade then said Richard's father, Bill , said he thought Martin would be watching over Richard during the whole race.

"I think so, yeah. I think he was," Richard said, adding that he felt his brother's presence. "I did it for both of us...and my sister and the rest of my family and I couldn't be more happy now and I'm going to do it again."

Henry ran with Team MR8 to raise money to the Martin Richard Foundation, a nonprofit launched in his brother's name to "advance the values of inclusion, kindness, justice and peace."

“No matter what happens, you’ve got to keep fighting, you’ll get to where you want to go,” Henry said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boston Marathon returns to springtime spot for 126th running

Runners were gearing up for the Boston Marathon on Monday, marking the return of the prestigious race to its springtime spot for the first time since the pandemic began.Race Director Dave McGillivray sent a group of about 20 from the Massachusetts National Guard that walks the course annually out at 6 a.m., announcing the start in Hopkinton of the 126th Boston Marathon. He told them that the “comeback is greater than the setback.”McGillivray said in an interview that “it’s a new normal,” with some pandemic protocols still in place, such as requiring participants to be vaccinated or show an...
SPORTS
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal news - latest: Police offer $3500 reward after NY mother stabbed 60 times and put in duffle bag

The NYPD is offering a $3500 reward for information leading to Orsolya Gaal’s murderer.The Queens mother of two was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early Saturday morning.Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to Ms Gaal’s family home in an upscale community in Forest Hills.Ms Gaal’s husband Howard Klein and eldest son Jamie, 17, were out of state at the time of the murder. Her youngest son was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

Multiple Events Held Sunday Before Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday. Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Runners were also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services were held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (WBZ-TV graphic) In Copley Square Plaza, there were also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers spoke at noon. At 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel spoke, and later on, the world’s best para-athletes will shared their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.
CBS Boston

Moment Of Silence Held For 2 Boston Firefighters Killed 8 Years Ago On Beacon Street

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston firefighters paid tribute on Saturday to a pair of colleagues lost in the line of duty eight years ago. On March 26, 2014, Lieutenant Edward Walsh Jr. and firefighter Michael Kennedy were killed battling a wind-whipped blaze inside a Back Bay brownstone. The men were trapped in the basement of the building on Beacon Street. Companies joined Commissioner Dempsey, Father Unni, ⁦@LOCAL_718⁩ & family members for a moment of silence to remember ultimate sacrifice that Lt. Edward Walsh Jr. E-33, & FF. Michael Kennedy L-15 made 8 years ago on Beacon St. May they Rest In Peace . ⁦@BostonFireC1⁩ pic.twitter.com/4MHBKvOuTs — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 26, 2022 Investigators eventually determined that welders working next door sparked the flames. The welding company was fined in the case.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

26 photos of absolutely triumphant Boston Marathon finishes

Boylston Street played host to thousands of powerful finishes this Marathon Monday. The 2022 Boston Marathon drew 25,314 athletes from 120 countries and all 50 U.S. states, and many of them were full of emotion when they finally crossed the famous finish line. Whether they sprinted, walked, or crawled over...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon Bombing#2013 Boston Marathon#Cbs Boston
The Independent

Boy stabbed at children’s birthday party as neighbours hear ‘screaming’ after ‘row’

A teenage boy has been stabbed after a row reportedly erupted at a children’s party.Neighbours reported hearing “screaming” as dozens of people flooded the street outside a home in Sale, Greater Manchester, late on Saturday.The teenage victim was then stabbed in nearby Baguley Lane and left with a serious knife wound.Police said he remained in a stable condition in hospital and the wound was not thought to be life threatening.One witness living in Baguley Lane reported hearing a group of girls screaming, with some shouting “no, no, no”.A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “We were called at 10.25pm on Saturday 16 April to a report of a teenage boy being stabbed on Baguley Lane, Sale.“The boy was taken to hospital with a serious wound that is not believed to be life threatening.“He remains in a stable condition as he receives treatment. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”The community is said to have been left in shock the by the incident – which happened a short distance from where 34-year-old father Mike Grimshaw was stabbed to death outside his own home in Royton Avenue in July 2017.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing Woman Never Recovered After Witnessing The Murder Of Her Cousin

Vanessa MorrisThe City of New York Police Department. More than 20 years ago, Vanessa Morris was a "vibrant girl," her 89-year-old grandmother, Emily Fletcher, PIX 11 News. Her mother, Linda Morris, said Vanessa "used to be very sociable and outgoing," reports PIX 11 News. Vanessa worked for an optician's office, fitness center, and the Visiting Nurse Service over the years.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NECN

Newburyport Mom's Road Back to Running the Boston Marathon

Jessica Lasky-Su is doing something she never thought she would do again: running her eighth Boston Marathon. In 2020, the Newburyport native suffered a terrible injury while skiing and nearly lost her leg. “At that time I wasn’t even sure if the best possible outcome was walking normally long term,”...
UPI News

15-year-old girl fatally stabbed at high school

April 19 (UPI) -- Authorities are investigating an apparently random stabbing at a Northern California high school that killed a teenage girl. School officials said a middle-aged man went to the campus of Stagg High School in the town of Stockton on Monday and stabbed a 15-year-old girl multiple times.
STOCKTON, CA
The Independent

What to know about the 2022 Boston Marathon

The 126th Boston Marathon is taking place on Monday, the first time the race will be run on its traditional Patriot’s Day since 2019, following cancellations and postponements due to the Covid pandemic.Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 marathon, including the course, top athletes, how to watch, and coronavirus precautions.When is the 2022 Boston Marathon?The race will take place on Monday, 18 April, 2022, with the 26.2 race along its traditional course from rural Hopkinton through the Boston suburbs and into downtown, where it will conclude near the Boston Public Library in Copley Square.Where and...
POLITICS
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

Race Director Dave McGillivray Finishes Running His 50th Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray crossed the finish line on Boylston Street Monday night. It was the 50th Boston Marathon he’s run. Before the race, McGillivray told WBZ it was “ideal conditions” for runners. “Hard to put into words, 50 years have gone by so fast,” McGillivray said at the finish line. “But I have been blessed with being able to do a lot of this for charity, give back to a lot of different causes, and that’s what I hope my legacy is someday. Being able to help those in need.” After working the race all day, McGillivray completed the run from Hopkinton to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
insideedition.com

Great-Grandmother Recovering From Brutal Beating by Carjacker Who Later Died in Crash

A great-grandmother was attacked and brutally beaten by a man who stole her car, only to crash it and die in the wreckage on a stretch of Texas interstate. Shirleen Hernandez, 72, had stopped at a San Antonio Shell gas station one morning last week to purchase a Diet Coke, something she did every day. On her way inside, she was assaulted by a man who savagely beat her in a struggle for her car keys, authorities said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WXKS Kiss 108

WXKS Kiss 108

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

Boston's #1 Hit Music Station and the home of Matty in the Morning

 https://kiss108.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy