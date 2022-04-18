ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Mahomes Shares His Reaction to Tyreek Hill Trade

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The star quarterback said he’s going to miss the wide receiver in the locker room as well as on the field.

Patrick Mahomes spoke to reporters Monday and touched on his initial reaction to the news that the Chiefs traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins in March. Hill was Mahomes’s favorite target and his comments can be heard here at the five-minute mark .

“Obviously, my initial reaction was a little bit of shock even though you knew that this was a possibility,” he said. “But you’re happy for him. He got a great contract , obviously he’s back where he has a house in the offseason and around a lot of his family and stuff like that. I wish the best for him.”

The star signal-caller first spoke about the trade to Sports Illustrated ’s Albert Breer in March.

“It more surprised me whenever it got to the point where we were really considering trading him,” he told Sports Illustrated on March 30 via Zoom.

Mahomes said he’d miss the friendship with Hill and his presence in the locker room on Monday, but finished by saying the team just has to move on. It will be difficult to find production similar to an electric wideout like Hill.

The 28-year-old is a six-time Pro Bowler who caught a career-high 111 passes in 2021 for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns. In the offseason, Kansas City has added receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Corey Coleman and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to try and fill the void.

“We’ll have to find production in different ways than we did last year because Tyreek was such a big part of our offense,” Mahomes said. “But I think you’ve seen in games that we haven’t had Tyreek, or we haven’t had certain people, other guys have stepped up and made plays happen and I expect that to happen this year as well.”

