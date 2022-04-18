Arrieta Calls deGrom ‘Greatest Pitcher to Ever Put on a Uniform’

The former ace heaped praise onto the Mets star in a recent interview during which he announced his retirement.

Former NL Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta saw a number of elite pitchers over the course of his career, but one stood out from among the rest: Jacob deGrom.

In a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast , Arrieta, who also announced his retirement from professional baseball, called deGrom the “best starting pitcher to ever put on a uniform.”

Arrieta isn’t the first to label deGrom as one of the game’s all-time greats, but his endorsement comes with some weight. A former All-Star and World Series champion in his own right, the 36-year-old Arrieta seemed to be in awe of what the Mets star is able to do on the mound.

Our game needs both of [deGrom] and [Max Scherzer], but most importantly deGrom,” he explained. “Just what he’s able to do with the baseball … it blows you away. I think he’s in his own league and I hope he’s able to stay healthy for another 15 years because if he can do that, I think he’ll be the best ever.”

Since making his debut in 2014, deGrom has racked up an impressive list of career accomplishments. He’s made four All-Star teams, won two NL Cy Young awards and led the league in strikeouts twice and ERA once. He also claimed the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2014, and posted a microscopic 1.08 ERA in 15 games last season before succumbing to an elbow injury.

Statistically, deGrom’s résumé stack up against many of history’s best pitchers. During his eight seasons in MLB, the 33-year-old has posted a career 2.50 ERA, 42.2 WAR and 1,505 strikeouts.

The Mets have been without deGrom to start the 2022 season as New York’s ace continues to rehab his injured right shoulder. The club announced April 1 that he would be shut down for up to four weeks before being re-evaluated.

More MLB Coverage:

• MLB Power Rankings: The Giants Are Better Than We Thought—Again

• The True Legacy of Jackie Robinson’s Dodgers Debut Is Complicated

• Five-Tool Newsletter: Miggy Is Settling Into a Nice Final Act

• The Legend of Juan Soto: Inside the Mind of MLB’s Best Hitter