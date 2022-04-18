ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Watch: Rafael Devers Avoids Tag on Mesmerizing Slide

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NWJB6_0fCrwzw400

The Red Sox star third baseman made one of the most athletic plays of the season.

It’s Marathon Monday in Boston, which means the Red Sox held their annual Monday morning home game on Boston Marathon day against the Twins.

The Red Sox lost the game 8–3 after pitcher Rich Hill surrendered two early home runs to dig Boston into a hole it couldn’t pull itself out of on Monday. The loss moved the Red Sox to 5–5 on the early season.

Despite the loss, buzz surrounded Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, who logged an early candidate for “Slide of the Year” across Major League Baseball.

With Boston trailing 4–1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts ripped a Dylan Bundy off-speed pitch down the left field line. Devers, who was on first base at the time, tried his luck with an aggressive move from first to third on the hit from Bogaerts into left.

Left fielder Trevor Larnach fielded the ball off the Green Monster and ripped a throw into third base for Gio Urshela. The throw beat Devers into third, but Devers dove into the bag and danced around the impending tag from Urshela, somehow ending up safe.

Full video of the slide is below, and viewers won’t believe their eyes on the unbelievable play from the Red Sox star.

More MLB Coverage:
Inside the Mind of Juan Soto, MLB’s Best Hitter
Cleveland’s Steven Kwan Is the Breakout Star of 2022
MLB Is Different This Year, and More Radical Changes Are Coming
Braves Are Prioritizing the 2020s Over a World Series Repeat

Comments / 5

Related
MassLive.com

Don Orsillo says Boston Red Sox, NESN told him video tribute for Jerry Remy ‘would no longer be needed’ ahead of ceremony Wednesday

The list of luminaries on hand to honor late Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy during a pregame ceremony at Fenway Park on Wednesday was long. But there was one notable absence. Don Orsillo, who was Remy’s NESN broadcast partner from 2001 to 2015, was not present, either in person or virtually. Orsillo, who now calls games on TV for the Padres, was calling San Diego’s game against Cincinnati and couldn’t attend the ceremony. As it turns out, Orsillo was originally asked to record a video tribute for Remy, then told by the Red Sox and NESN that it would be no longer be needed. Orsillo shared the sequence of events on Twitter late Wednesday night.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Red’s Tommy Pham challenges Padres’ Luke Voit to a fight after home plate collision

The San Diego Padres battled the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday and ended up winning 6-2. However, the outcome of the game was not the main headline following the final out. Instead, it was the postgame comments Reds outfielder Tommy Pham made about San Diego’s Luke Voit. During the game, Voit attempted to score and collided with Reds’ catcher Tyler Stephenson mid-slide.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Look: Red Sox Fans Furious With Former Announcer News

Before the Boston Red Sox took the field on Wednesday night, they honored former player and NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy. Remy passed away this year after a lengthy battle with cancer. For some reason, Remy’s longtime broadcast partner, Don Orsillo, was omitted from last night’s tribute. Orsillo currently...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Bundy
Person
Trevor Larnach
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Rafael Devers
Larry Brown Sports

Pitcher tackles hitter after home run in wild video

A junior college baseball game in Texas was suspended on Wednesday after a pitcher tackled an opposing player who had just hit a home run off of him. North Central Texas College’s Josh Phillips hit a go-ahead homer in the top of the sixth inning. As he was rounding third base, Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward sprinted toward him and violently speared him. The hit caused Phillips’ helmet to fly off his head. You can see the video below:
BASEBALL
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Boston

Hurley: By Excluding Don Orsillo From Jerry Remy Ceremony, Red Sox And NESN Make Ugly Error

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — NESN’s Tom Caron spoke to the Fenway Park crowd and the TV viewing audience from the Jerry Remy ceremony on Wednesday night, telling everybody that their relationship with Jerry Remy was very real. For 30 years, multiple generations of New England baseball fans welcomed Jerry into their living rooms every night. Caron said that those of us who only knew Remy from television actually knew him just as well as those who knew him in real life. And he was right. Yet, while those three to four hour nightly windows allowed us all to love Remy,...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Trey Mancini tagged out on controversial play at first base

Trey Mancini was called out at first base on a rare tag play on Thursday, and the Baltimore Orioles star was understandably dumbfounded. Mancini hit a routine grounder to second base during the fourth inning of Baltimore’s game against the Oakland A’s. Nick Allen’s throw to first was a bit off the mark and got by Seth Brown. A’s catcher Sean Murphy was backing up the play, and he scooped up the ball and tagged Mancini before Mancini got back to the bag. Umpire Rob Drake called Mancini out.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox#Twins#Major League Baseball#Best Hitter#Braves
FanSided

Chicago Cubs strike another early-season trade

The Chicago Cubs front office remains busy early in the season, striking another deal with a National League contender. It may be an average start to the MLB season for the new-look Chicago Cubs, but the front office seems to be in midseason form. Just a day after making a...
CHICAGO, IL
theodysseyonline.com

"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Cubs trade for reliever Sean Newcomb in deal with Braves

In three appearances this season for Atlanta, Newcomb has allowed four runs off seven hits with a 7.20 ERA in five innings pitched. The 28-year-old Newcomb was the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim's first-round draft pick in 2014. Before playing his first major league game, Newcomb was traded in 2015 to Atlanta in a deal that included Andrelton Simmons.
CHICAGO, IL
Hot 99.1

The Tragic Final Days of Yankees’ Legend Martin in Upstate NY

He was hired, and he was fired. He was cheered, and he was booed. He was beloved, and he was vilified. He was Billy Martin, and hate him or love him, he is a legendary figure in the lore of the New York Yankees. He played for the team in the 1950s, and managed them both in the 1970s, and 1980s. He was hired and fired multiple times by George Steinbrenner, but in the process, managed to manage over 2,500 MLB games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

The softest-hit 3B on record was a real doozy

When in doubt, just keep running. That was Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds' strategy on his dribbler of a triple on Thursday night, one that ended up carving out an odd piece of history. His three-bagger at Wrigley Field was hit with an exit velocity of 49.4 mph, making it the softest-hit triple recorded in the Statcast era (since 2015). It traveled a grand total of 79 feet in the air.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

63K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy