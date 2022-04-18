Watch: Rafael Devers Avoids Tag on Mesmerizing Slide

The Red Sox star third baseman made one of the most athletic plays of the season.

It’s Marathon Monday in Boston, which means the Red Sox held their annual Monday morning home game on Boston Marathon day against the Twins.

The Red Sox lost the game 8–3 after pitcher Rich Hill surrendered two early home runs to dig Boston into a hole it couldn’t pull itself out of on Monday. The loss moved the Red Sox to 5–5 on the early season.

Despite the loss, buzz surrounded Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, who logged an early candidate for “Slide of the Year” across Major League Baseball.

With Boston trailing 4–1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts ripped a Dylan Bundy off-speed pitch down the left field line. Devers, who was on first base at the time, tried his luck with an aggressive move from first to third on the hit from Bogaerts into left.

Left fielder Trevor Larnach fielded the ball off the Green Monster and ripped a throw into third base for Gio Urshela. The throw beat Devers into third, but Devers dove into the bag and danced around the impending tag from Urshela, somehow ending up safe.

Full video of the slide is below, and viewers won’t believe their eyes on the unbelievable play from the Red Sox star.

