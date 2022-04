GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With our rapidly changing climate, the time is now to help improve our environment. Grand Rapids has warmed 3.3° since the first Earth Day in 1970. This is overall higher than the state of Michigan and the United States' average warming on Earth Day. The continued warming harms both people and our planet. It's scientifically proven that the concentration of CO2, heat-trapping gases, has increased by 30% since the first Earth Day and that increase is mainly influenced by human emissions.

