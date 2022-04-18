ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flushing, MI

Flushing man killed in head-on crash in Flint Township

By Joey Oliver
MLive
MLive
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FLINT TWP., MI – Flint Township police are investigating a two-vehicle crash from Sunday morning that left a 76-year-old Flushing man dead. Officers with the Flint Township Police Department were...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

Woman found dead on Michigan freeway ramp

DETROIT – A woman who had said she wanted to die by suicide was found dead on a Michigan freeway ramp early Sunday, police said. Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to southbound M-39 near Detroit for a possible body lying in the freeway, according to a new release. They searched the area and found a woman at the end of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WNEM

Police searching for Flint man accused of assaulting woman, killing dog

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities in Genesee County are searching for a suspect who is accused of shooting and killing a woman’s dog, and assaulting the woman. Daquantae Lamar Johnson, 24, from Flint, is considered armed and dangerous. Residents are advised to not approach him. Johnson is 5′9″, 140...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Flint, MI
Accidents
City
Flushing, MI
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

Vehicle fleeing traffic stop crashes, injures driver, kills passenger

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A driver is facing charges after State Police say he fled the scene of a traffic stop, crashing the car he was driving, killing a passenger. Troopers from the State Police Flint Post stopped a car just after 12 a.m. Sunday morning near the intersection of Pierson and Clio Road in Flint.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Man, teen girlfriend shot by intruder in Detroit home

DETROIT – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Friday night at a home on Detroit’s east side. According to Detroit police, at about 9:30 p.m. on April 15, a person broke into a home on Dickerson Avenue, near Houston Whittier Street and Gratiot Avenue. The suspect reportedly shot a 22-year-old man and his 17-year-old girlfriend who were inside the home.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Hyundai#Gmc Yukon#The Michigan State Police
WNEM

Former TV5 reporter passes away at 67

Residents stood in solidarity in Flint Thursday in the wake of the shooting death of a black man during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your First Warn 5 Forecast. TV5 news update: Thursday evening, April 14. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Here are the top...
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Flint Journal

Man dead, teen shot by intruder at Michigan home

DETROIT – A 22-year-old man is dead, and a 17-year-old girl is hospitalized after an intruder shot them in a Detroit home on Friday, April 15, WDIV Local 4 reports. The break-in and shooting happened at a home on Dickerson Street near Houston Whittier Street and Gratiot Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the report said. Police believe the suspect fled in a blue Chevy Malibu.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

MLive

41K+
Followers
42K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy