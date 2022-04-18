ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Nibbles of Atlanta restaurant news | April 18, 2022

By Joyce Lupiani
CBS 46
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There are thousands of restaurants in the metro Atlanta area and the scene is constantly changing. Here’s the latest roundup of restaurant news:. Dunkin’ has a new location in Lilburn at 3020 Five Forks Trikcum Road. The store will have a grand opening celebration on April...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Atlanta restaurants struggle to recover two years after pandemic shutdown

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The pandemic changed our lives. Two years ago, Gov. Brian Kemp shut down much of the state, including restaurants and bars. The hospitality industry as changed, and there is still a road to recovery ahead. Asian Kitchen in Roswell is a popular spot for locals, even...
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta has been famous for its major culinary hubs in southeast food. Many people have been enjoying the southeast food like fried chicken, biscuits, and other staples, but many don’t know that Atlanta hosts more than the classics when it comes to Italian foods. Let’s find out the best destinations for authentic Italian dishes!
L.A. Weekly

Dine LA Spring Restaurant Week Is Back In April

Spring 2022 Dine LA Restaurant Week returns starting on Friday, April 1. The 15-day event supports 200 local restaurateurs and chefs who will be offering specially priced menus available for lunch and dinner for $15 to $65+. Newcomers this year include Downtown Los Angeles hotspot Yangban Society, Fanny’s at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Alpharetta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Lilburn, GA
City
Decatur, GA
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
Narcity USA

You Can Brunch In The "African Savanna" At The Atlanta Zoo This Mother’s Day

You can brunch on the wild side with your favorite person this Mother's Day at Zoo Atlanta for their first-ever celebration brunch in the Savanna Hall. The kids won't have to cook Mom brunch this year — the zoo has you covered while you dine on a robust brunch buffet, including spicy red pepper and cheddar frittatas, or a succulent prime rib, all paired with mimosas and bloody marys.
1420 WBSM

Middleboro’s Hideaway Restaurant Permanently Closing in April

One of Middleboro’s most beloved restaurants is closing its doors for good. The Hideaway has been serving up classic fare for over 40 years. It was known for its prime rib, seafood, and especially its pizzas. There were always nightly specials that helped the hard-working, blue-collar residents of Middleboro save a few dollars while still being able to enjoy a night out.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
CBS 46

Marlow’s Tavern fails with a 68; Mac’s Raw Bar & Market scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Ridgewalk Parkway in Cherokee County, a popular tavern received an unpopular health score. Marlow’s Tavern in Woodstock scored 68-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says tomato concasse, brussels sprouts and dairy cream were left out at room temperature. Plus, several containers of uncovered food were stored next to the handwashing sink and there was substantial black mold along the interior of the ice machine.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmen Miranda
Person
Adele
WXIA 11 Alive

Future pays for renovations at DeKalb County high school

DECATUR, Ga. — Students at metro Atlanta high school will be able to enjoy a newly renovated weight room thanks to a famous alumnus. Atlanta native, rapper and producer Nayvadius 'Future' Wilburn visited his alma mater, Columbia High School, in Decatur to look at the new setup alongside some students on Friday.
DECATUR, GA
Lifewnikk

Affordable Atlanta Apartment List ($1000 and up)

https://www.rentcafe.com/blog/cities/spacious-2-bedroom-apartments-for-rent-in-atlanta-for-all-taste. Though most people's ideal place to live when moving to Georgia is Atlanta, most people usually settle within the suburbs of the outskirts of Atlanta such as Decatur, Norcross, Marietta, and even further South in places like Jonesboro GA. You might be asking why? one of the main reasons is due to affordability! With the cost of living increasing everyday, everyone is looking for a deal and though these cities are on the outskirts, they all have great things to offer such as being family oriented, being accessible to shopping plazas/mall outlets, and being accessible to highways. The upside to this is the fact that not everyone enjoys the city life and some people's dream is settle down in a town that consists of less people and more land.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Beltline#Mexican Food#Downtown Atlanta#Midtown Atlanta#Food Drink#Dunkin#Oliva Restaurant Group#French#Perimeter Marketplace#Southern#Cheba Hut
Lifewnikk

Pros and Cons of living in Atlanta, Ga

1. Day life/Night life (Things to do): For those who have both lived in and visited Atlanta, GA, everyone knows that finding activities to do is the least of your worries. Rather you are someone who enjoys brunch, history museums, clubbing, and more, Atlanta has everything you need to have a good time. When you are here there is not such thing as “bored”. This itself has to be one of the main reasons why people migrate here.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Albany Herald

New all-female rideshare company launches in Atlanta

ATLANTA (WGCL) -- An Atlanta woman is working to make it safer for other women to get around. Staggering statistics prompted her to launch a rideshare service just for women. Lyft says they had more than 4,000 sexual assaults reported from 2017 to 2019, and Uber says they had nearly 6,000 from 2017 to 2018.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Healthy Home Inspiration

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DIY expert Skip Bedell shares healthy home inspiration. Sponsored By: 3M & King Water Filtration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy