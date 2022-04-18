ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — COVID cases are surging in New York State after about a 2-month decline, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

The CDC states that out of 14 counties with high COVID-19 Community Levels, 10 are right here in Upstate New York.

As of April 15th, Broome, Tioga, Seneca and Cayuga all show up orange, which means high risk.

Chemung and Steuben remain low, but with Steuben seeing about 300 new cases, experts tell 18 News, it won’t remain low for long.

“We’ve had about a 50% increase over the past week, so that’s, I mean that is dramatic. Fortunately, we are still in the in the green level of low community transmission. But I would expect, probably by the end of this week, we will have moved up,” says Public Health Director for Steuben County, Darlene Smith.

Smith says it’s important to note that while this new subvariant is highly contagious, it’s not producing severe illness, as hospitalizations remain low in Steuben County.

However, she adds that while Steuben is seeing about 300 new cases, she does not believe that is accurate as many people now take at-home tests and don’t always report it.

According to the States COVID dashboard , The Southern Tiers positivity rate is currently at 9.2% which is above state average. The surge is keeping the average 7-day positivity rate for the state just below 5%.

The state has had nearly 7,000 positive cases confirmed through testing since yesterday.

Smith says COVID numbers have remained low the past two summers, so she expects the same again this summer as more people start to go outside more.

