Vigo County, IN

Settlement in the works for federal lawsuit against a local health department

WTHI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A settlement is in the works in a federal lawsuit against the Vigo County Health Department. You'll recall, a man sued the health department...

