The New York Rangers stayed how on Thursday night and secured home ice advantage in the First Round of the playoffs thanks to their 6-3 win over their crosstown rivals, the New York Islanders. Andrew Copp got things started for the Rangers with a natural hat trick in the first period to help give them an early 3-0 lead. He has been one of the best trade deadline acquisitions of the year since joining the Rangers and has now eclipsed the 20-goal mark for the season. The downside for the Rangers on Thursday: Copp ended up leaving the game with a lower-body injury and did not return. The team will have more information on Friday but this is definitely an injury situation to watch.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO