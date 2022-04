The prices for new vehicles rose 12.4% from February 2021 to February 2022, while used cars and trucks saw price increases of 41.2% last year—one of the largest increases of any category in the Consumer Price Index. Other costs associated with owning a car have grown rapidly as well, and account for more than half of consumer spending on motor vehicles in the U.S. Researchers calculated total motor vehicle spending per capita in 2020, which includes both new and used vehicle purchases as well as vehicle operation expenses, and ranked states accordingly.

CARS ・ 29 DAYS AGO