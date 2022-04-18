Hugh Edward Sandefur Training Center hosts open house

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to a press release from the Sandefur Center, what was once a factory that employed individuals with disabilities, now offers training and a person-centered program to help individuals live independent lives and to place them in careers.

The Sandefur Center says that the open house and tours will begin at 4:30 p.m. each day, and a quick presentation will take place at 5:30 p.m. The press release says that guests will learn about the structure of the program, different payment methods available, and will be able to ask questions about the various waiver programs in Kentucky and case management services available to those who qualify for their assistance.

The Sandefur Center is located at 1030 Market Street in Henderson, Kentucky. For more information people can contact the Sandefur Center at 270-827-2401 or via email at info@hesandefur.com.

