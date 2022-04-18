ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Hugh Edward Sandefur Training Center hosts open house

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iy6MM_0fCruHbs00

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to a press release from the Sandefur Center, what was once a factory that employed individuals with disabilities, now offers training and a person-centered program to help individuals live independent lives and to place them in careers.

The Sandefur Center says that the open house and tours will begin at 4:30 p.m. each day, and a quick presentation will take place at 5:30 p.m. The press release says that guests will learn about the structure of the program, different payment methods available, and will be able to ask questions about the various waiver programs in Kentucky and case management services available to those who qualify for their assistance.

GRADSA soon to host a Poker Run and Car Show

The Sandefur Center is located at 1030 Market Street in Henderson, Kentucky. For more information people can contact the Sandefur Center at 270-827-2401 or via email at info@hesandefur.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County remains have been identified

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Remains that were found in Daviess County about a week ago have now been identified. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that on April 14, it was dispatched to the 1400 Block of Pleasant Valley Road in reference to a suspicious circumstance. DCSO says that the caller found what he […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Local jail considering recruiting program

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County is considering a program to recruit new employees for the county jail. Henderson County Jailer Amy Brady reported during the recent fiscal court meeting that the jail is working to recruit new employees but a lot of applicants do not have their GED or high school diplomas. Other jails […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Henderson, KY
Henderson, KY
Government
Henderson, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
WKBW-TV

Neighborhood Health Center to host nursing open house April 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighborhood Health Center is looking to fill positions at its Buffalo-area sites and will be hosting a nursing open house on April 5. The open house will be held at its site at 300 Niagara Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 5. Neighborhood Health Center said CNAs/MAs, LPNs, RNs and students are encouraged to attend.
BUFFALO, NY
WEHT/WTVW

Police need to know, have you seen this car?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen it? From the pictures alone, it might be hard to tell. Police say it was involved in a pedestrian hit and run March 15 at the intersection of Allens Lane and Kratzville Rd. If anyone has information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved, you’re asked to call […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Open House#The Sandefur Center#Gradsa#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Resident reacts to human remains discovery

Newburgh, Ind. (WEHT) The Newburgh Police Department is investigating after the discovery of human remains. Officers say people walking on the trails found the remains on Saturday afternoon near the riverfront and Old Lock and Dam. Residents walking along the trails were surprised to hear about the finding. “It’s shocking and disturbing,” said Debra Bencini, […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Case dismissed of man accused of dealing drugs

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) –  The case against a man accused of dealing drugs and causing a death has been dismissed. Todd Gardner was accused of selling drugs laced with fentanyl to Zach Goodin. Goodin died and his death was blamed on the fentanyl. The trial was scheduled to begin on April 8 but the Indiana Court of Appeals overturned a conviction […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local priest put on leave amid misconduct allegations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Diocese of Evansville has received an allegation of sexual misconduct against Father Bernie Etienne. The misconduct is alleged to have occurred more than 20 years ago.  Civil authorities and the Diocesan Review Board have been notified. Father Bernie strongly denies the claim. He is accorded the presumption of innocence during […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

U.S. Marshals take two suspects into custody in Newburgh

UPDATE – Sheriff Mike Wilder spoke to Eyewitness News and said the two suspects’ warrants were from Kentucky. Wilder also said gas was used to drive the second suspect out of the home. UPDATE – Our crews on the scene say that police have taken a second individual into custody. NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Arrests made after pill press, fentanyl found in home with baby

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two have been taken into custody after an infant was found living in the same home where narcotic drugs were allegedly being manufactured. On Thursday around 4:30 p.m., detectives say they conducted a search warrant of a home in the 2300 block of E. Walnut Street. Officials tell us 33-year-old Chelsea […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Serving warrant leads to overnight standoff at Evansville apartments

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An attempt to serve a warrant led to gunfire and an overnight standoff Wednesday at the Colonial Manor Apartments near Henning Avenue and Ridgeway. Evansville Police and U.S. Marshals went to the apartments around 8 p.m. to serve a federal warrant when someone fired a shot at them. Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Drug bust results in the arrest of 14 people

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says that on April 13, some significant arrests were made due to an ongoing and long-term drug investigation, and many agencies had to get involved. OPD says that OPD detectives were assisted by many other agencies, which included the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the FBI. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy