Eric Church Says That “Doing Life With Me” Will Be His Next Radio Single

“To the ones doing life with me…”

Eric Church‘s current single “Heart on Fire” is still climbing the radio charts, reaching the top 5 this week on the Mediabase chart and #12 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

But it sounds like he’s already got his next single picked out – and it’s not the one that fans were expecting.

According to multiple posts on his various Facebook fan pages, Church told the crowd at his show in Portland, Oregon this weekend that “Doing Life With Me” would be his next single.

The song would be the first official single from his & album, which was released exclusively to his Church Choir fan club members as part of his Heart & Soul triple album. But “Doing Life With Me” was one of the songs that Eric dropped before the release of the album, and is available to the general public on streaming services and on YouTube.

Written by Eric himself, along with longtime collaborators Casey Beathard and Jeffrey Steele, “Doing Life With Me” reads like a “thank you” to those that have been with him from the beginning, through the good times and the bad… primarily, his wife.

“I don’t pray much anymore

For this old troubadour’s

Happiness, wishes, wants, and needs

End of my ropes, hopes and dreams

Spend my living giving thanks

For the ships I never sank

Every big, every little in the everyday things

The notes and the words and the songs I sing

To the ones doing life with me.”

And while there’s really not a bad song on the entire project (except maybe “Jenny,” I’ve never really gotten into that one…), it seems that a lot of people were hoping for the fan-favorite “Russian Roulette” from Heart to be the next radio single off of this project. (Personally I’d love to hear “Heart of the Night” on the radio, but I understand why that one probably wouldn’t be a great single).

It’s also interesting (assuming that it actually happens) that he’s choosing to release a song from an album that’s not even available to the general public as a radio single. Could this be a sign that & is finally going to be released for the rest of the world to hear?

I mean, I wouldn’t be mad about it, because I would love to be able to listen to “Lone Wolf” and “Kiss Her Goodbye” on Spotify.

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see – because until it happens, you never really know what Church has up his sleeve.