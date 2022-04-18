ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

NHS is facing 'winter in spring' beds crisis as less than 6% of general or acute hospital places are free across the country... the lowest number since start of Covid pandemic

By Victoria Allen
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Hospitals are facing a ‘winter in spring’ crisis, with the lowest level of unoccupied beds since Covid struck.

In the week ending April 12, 4,933 adult general or acute hospital beds were free across England on average – representing just 5.4 per cent of the total available.

This is the lowest level recorded since the start of the pandemic, according to analysis by the Financial Times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DVIrG_0fCrtxCp00
In the week ending April 12, 4,933 adult general or acute hospital beds were free across England on average – representing just 5.4 per cent of the total available

Meanwhile, volunteers are set to drive patients to hospital in ambulance cars following 999 calls in a bid to relieve pressure on ambulances.

Under the scheme, given £100,000 in funding by NHS England and expected to launch in May, the trained volunteers would be sent out in response to some lower category calls to London Ambulance Service.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said hospitals work ‘most efficiently and safely’ when their bed occupancy is around 85 to 90 per cent, but many have been far above that for weeks on end.

He said: ‘All the evidence shows the NHS is seeing the kind of pressure we normally see in January. The NHS is facing a winter crisis in the spring.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GhShp_0fCrtxCp00

NHS staff say they are battling a record backlog of patients together with staff sickness and infections caused by the Omicron variant.

Nigel Edwards, chief executive of the Nuffield Trust, warned: ‘Patients are likely to have to wait longer in A&E departments and should also expect that planned operations might have to be cancelled at short notice.’

Mr Hopson has revealed that there are more bed-blockers than Covid patients. There are 20,000 patients in England who are ready to be discharged but have nowhere to go.

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospital#Nhs England#Pandemic#The Financial Times#London Ambulance Service#Nhs Providers#Omicron#The Nuffield Trust#A E
The Charleston Press

Father of five, who didn’t see his doctor for year and half thinking that his upset stomach is due to lactose intolerance, was discovered to have a precancerous growth in his colon

Few weeks ago, we reported about the story when a man died of cancer after he was misdiagnosed and the cancer was not discovered and treated on time once again showing how regular medical checkups are important for everyone in early disease discovery, leading to early treatment which in some cases can prevent death.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Father-of-two science teacher who lost his job after refusing the Covid-19 vaccine reveals his new life as a truck driver after calling the jab an 'unimaginable threat to freedom'

An Australian science teacher who refused to take the coronavirus vaccine was fired from his job due and now works as a truck driver. Christian Marchegiani, a former Sydney Swans fitness coach and boxer who became a high school science teacher in 2016, has been driving a truck since vaccine mandates were extended to educators.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Romanian crime boss and his three sons who lured 26 victims to UK with the promise of construction work before forcing them into slave labour are jailed for 22 years

Four members of a Romanian crime family who made a fortune keeping at least 26 slave labourers in a terraced house have been jailed for a total of 22 years. Their victims brought to the UK from Romania and were promised £50 a day to work in the construction industry with free food and accommodation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb and spent the first 2 years of her life in hospital, is finally home with her family

The 2-year-old baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb, spent the first 2 years of her life in a hospital fighting for her life. The baby’s doctor said that letting the little girl grow in the PICU under the care of her nurses and medical team helped with her breathing episodes, as her lungs continued to develop. The doctor also said that the physical therapy helped with her muscle rigidity and her lungs seemed to improve as her muscles strengthened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

CDC issues national alert and widens its probe after mystery hepatitis outbreak in which scores of kids in the US and UK were stricken with unexplained liver inflammation

U.S. health officials have sent out a nationwide alert warning doctors to be on the lookout for symptoms of unexplained hepatitis in kids, after clusters of mysterious cases in the US and UK. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding its probe after scores of young children came...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Nick Ferrari argues a smacking ban would give the government 'total control' over how people raise their children - despite being personally against physical punishment

TV personality Nick Ferrari today weighed in the discussion surrounding the smacking ban in England, saying that the government should not be able to dictate how parents raise their children. Speaking during a discussion on This Morning with Allison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary and Gyles Brandreth, the Sidcup-born presenter explained his...
RELATIONSHIPS
Kerrang

Mikaela Loach: “The only thing that will ensure our survival is a mass movement of people to come together and get active”

Mikaela Loach’s work calendar is not for the weak. The in-demand climate activist is perpetually busy juggling back-to-back media interviews, curating her Instagram feed, carrying out longer-term climate projects, joining Zoom meetings, replying to Signal group chats, creating exhaustive Google Docs, tallying things up in spreadsheets, making placards, protesting, as well as writing and performing speeches. “It's actually not as exciting as people probably think it is,” she says earnestly. “I mean, I enjoy it, but being an activist isn’t being on the streets every day and having your fists in the air and chanting – a lot of it is doing admin. I tap on my laptop, hoping it will change someone’s mind.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Yorkshire locals accuse Priti Patel of 'dropping a bomb' on rural village as they face being outnumbered by 1,500 young male asylum seekers

Priti Patel was accused of 'dropping a bomb' on rural Yorkshire last night after villagers learned they face being outnumbered by young male asylum seekers. Residents in the 1,000-strong community of Linton-on-Ouse, near York, are seething after discovering their disused RAF airbase will soon house 1,500 young men seeking refuge in Britain, mostly from Iraq, Iran and Syria.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

340K+
Followers
32K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy