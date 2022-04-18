ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper FLOOD...

Flash Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Greene, Guthrie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll; Greene; Guthrie FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL, SOUTHWESTERN GREENE AND NORTHERN GUTHRIE COUNTIES At 1008 AM CDT, Emergency management reported thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain fell. Flash flooding occurred in Bagley and Jamaica. While the water is no longer rising, the water has not receded. Flooding is still a danger in the area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Coon Rapids, Lake Panorama, Bayard, Bagley, Yale, Jamaica, Springbrook State Park and Lakin Slough Game Management Area. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land is flooding along both banks of the river in Lawrence, Independence, and Jackson counties. Minor flooding in Powhatan Community and Courthouse State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 23.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 21.5 feet Wednesday morning, April 27th. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 23.2 Fri 9 AM 22.7 22.3 22.1 FALLING
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Hampton County, SC
Hampton, SC
Jasper County, SC
Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Lost Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 16.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Friday was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.3 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 16.6 Fri 8 am CDT 16.5 16.4 16.3
BROWN COUNTY, IL
Flood Watch issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. For the Wapsipinicon River...including De Witt 4S...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water affects County Road E63 north of the river near Toronto and affects the lowest roads in Buena Vista. At 11.5 feet, Moderate Flood Stage. Water affects homes along old U.S. Highway 61. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM EDT Friday, the stage was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.1 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Flood#Savannah River#Jasper Flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Jasper, Mahaska, Marion, Polk, Poweshiek, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jasper; Mahaska; Marion; Polk; Poweshiek; Warren A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Poweshiek, southeastern Polk, northern Marion, western Mahaska, southern Jasper and northeastern Warren Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 924 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mitchellville, or near Altoona, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, pea size hail, and 1 to 2 inches of rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Colfax and Prairie City around 935 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Newton, Monroe and Iowa Speedway. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 143 and 186. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
JASPER COUNTY, IA
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bracken, Lewis, Mason, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bracken; Lewis; Mason; Robertson DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio and Northeast and Northern Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Blizzard Warning issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Adams County. * WHEN...From 3 AM Saturday to 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Power outages are possible.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barnes; Cass A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Cass and southeastern Barnes Counties through 945 AM CDT At 910 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fingal, or 12 miles southeast of Valley City, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Fingal around 920 AM CDT. Oriska around 930 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Tower City and Buffalo. This includes Interstate 94 in North Dakota between mile markers 296 and 320. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BARNES COUNTY, ND
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 06:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Difficult travel conditions with additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Slick road conditions will impact the morning commute including travel on portions of Highway 395.
MONO COUNTY, CA
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern, and western West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cabell, Calhoun, Gilmer, Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cabell; Calhoun; Gilmer; Jackson; Mason; Pleasants; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Tyler; Wirt; Wood DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Fog is lifting, so the Dense Fog Advisory is being allowed to expire.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Kimball by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 07:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kimball DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility near 0 miles in dense fog. * WHERE...Along Interstate 80 between Pine Bluffs and Sidney. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Road cameras confirm that dense fog has formed in these areas. Visibility will quickly drop to near 0 miles.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE
Wind Advisory issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Arches/Grand Flat, Southeast Utah and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Grand Valley, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin, San Juan River Basin, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin and Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:29:00 Expires: 2022-04-23 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of St. Croix and Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Hydrologic Outlook issued for Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Linn; Livingston A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Grand River near Sumner Flooding which was previously forecast is not expected to occur because forecasted rainfall totals have been lowered. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO

