Effingham County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Appling, Tattnall, Toombs, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appling; Tattnall; Toombs; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Toombs, Tattnall, Wayne and Appling Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Everett City affecting Wayne, Glynn and McIntosh Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Altamaha River At Baxley. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 74.5 feet, Flooding of agricultural and timber lands is expected. Deens Landing and Linton Carter Landing boat ramps, picnic areas and parking lots begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 75.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM EDT Friday was 76.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 70.0 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 74.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Greene, Guthrie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll; Greene; Guthrie FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL, SOUTHWESTERN GREENE AND NORTHERN GUTHRIE COUNTIES At 1008 AM CDT, Emergency management reported thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain fell. Flash flooding occurred in Bagley and Jamaica. While the water is no longer rising, the water has not receded. Flooding is still a danger in the area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Coon Rapids, Lake Panorama, Bayard, Bagley, Yale, Jamaica, Springbrook State Park and Lakin Slough Game Management Area. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Valley City. Illinois River at Hardin. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Hardin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Flood Stage. Lowland flooding of unprotected agricultural land begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 25.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 25.2 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Illinois River Hardin 25.0 25.0 Fri 9 am 25.2 25.1 25.0 25.0 25.0
CALHOUN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Washington and Choctaw Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 29 feet, pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 36.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday evening and continue falling to 23.3 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 29 feet. - www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
County
Effingham County, GA
County
Screven County, GA
City
Screven, GA
City
Clyo, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 06:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Difficult travel conditions with additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Slick road conditions will impact the morning commute including travel on portions of Highway 395.
MONO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Adams County. * WHEN...From 3 AM Saturday to 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Power outages are possible.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land is flooding along both banks of the river in Lawrence, Independence, and Jackson counties. Minor flooding in Powhatan Community and Courthouse State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 23.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 21.5 feet Wednesday morning, April 27th. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 23.2 Fri 9 AM 22.7 22.3 22.1 FALLING
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Lost Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 16.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Friday was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.3 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 16.6 Fri 8 am CDT 16.5 16.4 16.3
BROWN COUNTY, IL
#Flood#Savannah River#Screven Flood
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barnes; Cass A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Cass and southeastern Barnes Counties through 945 AM CDT At 910 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fingal, or 12 miles southeast of Valley City, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Fingal around 920 AM CDT. Oriska around 930 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Tower City and Buffalo. This includes Interstate 94 in North Dakota between mile markers 296 and 320. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. For the Wapsipinicon River...including De Witt 4S...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water affects County Road E63 north of the river near Toronto and affects the lowest roads in Buena Vista. At 11.5 feet, Moderate Flood Stage. Water affects homes along old U.S. Highway 61. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie; White; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, APRIL 30 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Georgetown. * WHEN...Until Saturday, April 30. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Hurricane Lake Wildlife Management Area and Raft Creek Bottoms inundated. Roads in the bottoms are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 21.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.5 feet Friday afternoon, April 22nd. It will then fall below flood stage, to 20.9 feet, early next Friday morning, April 29th. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date White River Georgetown 21.0 21.4 Fri 9 AM 21.5 21.5 21.5 21.5 1 PM 4/22
PRAIRIE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-23 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of St. Croix and Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Fog is lifting, so the Dense Fog Advisory is being allowed to expire.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Arches/Grand Flat, Southeast Utah and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Grand Valley, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin, San Juan River Basin, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin and Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Kimball by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 07:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kimball DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility near 0 miles in dense fog. * WHERE...Along Interstate 80 between Pine Bluffs and Sidney. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Road cameras confirm that dense fog has formed in these areas. Visibility will quickly drop to near 0 miles.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 06:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: East Laramie County DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility near 0 miles in dense fog. * WHERE...Along Interstate 80 between Pine Bluffs and Sidney. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Road cameras confirm that dense fog has formed in these areas. Visibility will quickly drop to near 0 miles.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cabell, Calhoun, Gilmer, Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cabell; Calhoun; Gilmer; Jackson; Mason; Pleasants; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Tyler; Wirt; Wood DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Fog is lifting, so the Dense Fog Advisory is being allowed to expire.
CABELL COUNTY, WV

