Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Arches/Grand Flat, Southeast Utah and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Grand Valley, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin, San Juan River Basin, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin and Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
