Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. For the Wapsipinicon River...including De Witt 4S...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water affects County Road E63 north of the river near Toronto and affects the lowest roads in Buena Vista. At 11.5 feet, Moderate Flood Stage. Water affects homes along old U.S. Highway 61. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CLINTON COUNTY, IA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO