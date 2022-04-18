ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1.8 billion connector for LA light-rail lines 90% complete

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say a $1.8 billion facility intended to connect Metro light-rail lines under downtown Los Angeles is 90% complete and...

Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Whittier Is Extending Its Popular Greenway Trail

The city of Whittier is currently building a new extension to its Greenway Trail, a popular place for cyclists and pedestrians. The 2.8-mile rail-with-trail extension is anticipated to open this summer. Whittier opened its existing 4.6-mile Greenway Trail bike/walk path in 2009. That facility was built on an abandoned rail...
WHITTIER, CA
HeySoCal

LAX Automated People Mover guideway structure complete

Los Angeles International Airport announced a major milestone Wednesday in construction of its Automated People Mover, with the last concrete poured for the project’s 2.25-mile elevated guideway structure. The train is the centerpiece of the airport’s modernization program and will have six total stations — three inside the Central...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Last concrete poured for LAX Automated People Mover

Los Angeles International Airport announced a major milestone Wednesday in the construction of its Automated People Mover with the last concrete poured for the project's 2.25-mile elevated guideway structure.The train system will eventually have six stations – three inside the Central Terminal Area, and three outside – that will connect with the L.A. Metro and a car rental facility. The People Mover is expected to be completed in 2023 and is part of the $14.5 billion modernization effort ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles"The Automated People Mover will be so much more than another way to get to LAX -- it's the piece of the puzzle that will end the congestion that has been plaguing our airport for decades," Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement. "This project is a historic investment in our city's transportation future, and today's milestone brings us another step closer to our ultimate goal: bringing modern, reliable public transportation to our airport."A total of 69,700 cubic yards of concrete have been poured to build the guideway since construction began in 2019. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Los Angeles

Across this month, I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Most of these people are have taken decades to amass their wealth, but today, I thought we could look at someone who made billions before they turned thirty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AccuWeather

Incoming storm to deliver welcome rainfall to California

The recent weather pattern has sent waves of rain and mountain snow across the Pacific Northwest, but AccuWeather forecasters say that a late-week storm could dip far enough south for rain to fall in parts of parched Southern California. Some rain and mountain snow fell over the weekend as far...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

The Riot In Santa Clarita That Almost Never Happened

Rodney King 2nd Riot Took Place Only In Santa Clarita. Yesterday marked the 29th anniversary of a riot in Santa Clarita. On Saturday, April 17, 1993, a riot took place in Santa Clarita and almost no one knew about it. Let me set the scene. Two years earlier, on March...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
