The Best Looks From Coachella 2022

As Kanye West’s continued harassment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her current boyfriend Pete Davidson has grown increasingly alarming in recent weeks, some companies have done their best to put a stop to it — or at the very least, avoid endorsing it by cutting ties with the rapper. Instagram recently suspended West’s account for violating its policies regarding “hate speech, harassment and bullying” after he directed a racial slur at Trevor Noah in response to the Daily Show host’s recent monologue about his “terrifying” behavior. The Grammys (which will be hosted by Noah) scrapped a planned West performance and announced he’s “banned” from the show. But despite those slaps on the wrist, he still has a pretty high-profile gig on the horizon: West is set to headline Coachella on April 17 and April 24.

