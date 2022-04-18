ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

The Best Looks From Coachella 2022

By Asia Milia Ware
thecut.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two years, Coachella returned to Palm Springs this past weekend for three days of...

www.thecut.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Kanye Just Confirmed What Everyone With Coachella Tickets Was Afraid Of—Say It Ain't So!

After threatening to do so before, Kanye West (legally known as Ye) has officially pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella as fans have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment. The rapper, 44, was set to play on both Sundays (April 17th and 24th), but will no longer perform, as Coachella and other multiple outlets reported last week.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

See All the Celebrities at This Year's Coachella

For the first time since 2019, Coachella is rocking Indio, CA, once more, and there's no shortage of celebrities enjoying the festival this year. The famous faces spotted at Coachella 2022 include Vanessa Hudgens, Jaden Smith, and Storm Reid. They've been joined by a bevy of reality stars, including several members of Bachelor Nation, and a truly impressive lineup of performers from every music genre you can imagine.
INDIO, CA
thebrag.com

Travis Scott performs impromptu set at Coachella after party

Travis Scott didn’t make an official appearance at Coachella 2022 this weekend, but he did perform at a nearby after party. According to TMZ, the rapper arrived at the Bootsy Bellows shindig in La Quinta around 3 a.m. and jumped into the DJ booth for an impromptu set. Performing...
MUSIC
Refinery29

Yes, Coachella Is Still Worth It

Former One Direction heartthrob and all-around hunk Harry Styles closed out the first day of Coachella with a performance befitting a rockstar. Shrugging off a fur coat and sprinting down an angelic white staircase, the superstar launched into his 80–minute set. And people had feelings. Many people online were proud and in awe of Styles (not to mention pretty turned on) and tweeted that they were a little jealous that they couldn’t experience it IRL. But standing in the main stage crowd, enveloped by the opening sound of the tight snare drum off of Styles’ newest synth-pop single, “As It Was," and completely mesmerized by his sparkly Gucci jumpsuit, we only felt one thing: pure joy.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Entertainment
City
Palm Springs, CA
City
Coachella, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Lifestyle
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Festival: Day two underway

INDIO (CNS) - Day two of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival is underway at the Empire Polo Club with a jam-packed lineup that features festival staples and newcomers, a goodbye performance and the possibility of unreleased music being debuted by one of hip-hop's biggest stars. A shirtless Justin Bieber and a Harry Styles-Shania Twain The post Coachella Festival: Day two underway appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside Coachella Day One: Harry Styles Kicks Off Festival’s Return After Two-Year Hiatus

After having been canceled in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival made its return to the desert on Friday, led by headliner Harry Styles. Taking the stage at 11:35 p.m. on the dot, Styles kicked off the show with a performance of new single “As It Was” before launching into a set of his hits, new tracks off his upcoming Harry’s House album and a special guest appearance by Shania Twain.More from The Hollywood ReporterMegan Thee Stallion's Coachella "WAP" Performance Causes Headache for Chinese CensorsInside Coachella Day Two: Billie Eilish Makes Move to...
COACHELLA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
InsideHook

Maybe Headlining Coachella Isn’t the Best Thing for Kanye West Right Now

As Kanye West’s continued harassment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her current boyfriend Pete Davidson has grown increasingly alarming in recent weeks, some companies have done their best to put a stop to it — or at the very least, avoid endorsing it by cutting ties with the rapper. Instagram recently suspended West’s account for violating its policies regarding “hate speech, harassment and bullying” after he directed a racial slur at Trevor Noah in response to the Daily Show host’s recent monologue about his “terrifying” behavior. The Grammys (which will be hosted by Noah) scrapped a planned West performance and announced he’s “banned” from the show. But despite those slaps on the wrist, he still has a pretty high-profile gig on the horizon: West is set to headline Coachella on April 17 and April 24.
ELECTIONS
E! News

Vanessa Hudgens Showcases Daring Style at Coachella 2022

Vanessa Hudgens is still the reigning queen of Coachella. Slaying the festival fashion game year after year, the actress was back in full force for the 2022 event after the COVID-19 pandemic caused a two-year pause. The 33-year old posted pics to her Instagram on April 16 from the first...
INDIO, CA
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022, Day Two: Billie Eilish Makes History, Danny Elfman Dazzles, and More

Click here to read the full article. A constant dust storm didn’t stop thousands of fans from enjoying the diverse set of performers appearing on Coachella’s most jam-packed day. Unlike the fest’s sometimes chaotic first day, the Saturday installment went much more smoothly. From Billie Eilish’s stellar headlining debut to a career-spanning Danny Elfman set, here’s what stood out most as we took it all in. Billie Eilish Owns Her History-Making Coachella Moment Just three years after bringing the world of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? to Coachella, Eilish returned to the desert on Saturday with the prime...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
papermag.com

Bella Thorne Is Inviting Aliens to Her Coachella Party

Bella Thorne is trying to secure some very special guests for her latest bash. But if the company does agree to help Thorne out, it may still prove difficult to get any aliens to attend, seeing as how Haim Eshed — the ex-head of the Israeli Space Program — previously said the "Galactic Federation" is skeptical about the general public's readiness to accept the existence of other life forms. Because while we've been in contact with aliens for quite some time now, they're supposedly "waiting for humanity to evolve and reach a stage where we will generally understand what space and spaceships are."
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Aespa Is the Third K-Pop Girl Group Ever to Perform at Coachella

The K-wave is real — following a surprise on-stage reunion from 2NE1, Coachella is set to debut more K-pop performances for its second weekend. As rumored, SM Entertainment‘s aespa will be joining the main stage lineup later this week. The upcoming stage marks the quartet’s first-ever live performance...
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

The Best Street Style Looks From Tokyo Fashion Week Fall 2022

While fashion month in the “Big Four” may have come to a close, Fall 2022 collection debuts are still going strong in Asia. Tokyo Fashion Week, also known as Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo, recently wrapped on Saturday, March 19, followed by Seoul Fashion Week, which is just about to finish on Wednesday, March 23. I think it was Aristotle who once said that “it’s always fashion week somewhere”? Anyway, I digress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy