Arkansas State

Road to Miss Arkansas 2022: Miss Scenic Byways Sophie Reiss

By Elicia Dover
KATV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Rock (KATV) — Miss Scenic Byways is Sophie Reiss. She is...

katv.com

KATV

Road to Miss Arkansas 2022: Miss Greater Jonesboro Erica Parker

Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Greater Jonesboro is Erica Parker. This will be her first trip to the Miss Arkansas Competition. Parker attends Arkansas State University where she is a Freshman majoring in Strategic Communications. She's a native of Jonesboro. At Miss Arkansas she will do a jazz dance...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Road to Miss Arkansas 2022: Miss Johnson County Olivia Battles

Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Johnson County is Olivia Battles. She is from Ozark. Olivia is a senior at Arkansas Tech University, majoring in nursing. When competing at Miss Arkansas, she will sing "Almost There" from The Princess and the Frog. Her Social Impact Statement is "Be-You-tiful in your Natural State ."
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
KATV

Road to Miss Arkansas 2022: Miss Grand Prarie Karie Miller

Miss Grand Prarie is Karie Miller. This is her first time to the Miss Arkansas Competition. She attends the University of the Ozarks where she is a junior majoring in Business Administration. Miller is from Little Rock. For her talent, she will be doing Sign Language to Guns and Ships...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Road to Miss Arkansas 2022: Miss Lights of the Delta Anna-Marie Wright

Miss Lights of the Delta is Anna-Marie Wright. She is from Jonesboro. Anna-Marie is a freshman at Oklahoma City University. She is majoring in musical theatre. Her talent for Miss Arkansas is singing "The Impossible Dream," and her social impact is titled "Be A Friend: Inclusion For Those With Disabilities."
ARKANSAS STATE
