Road to Miss Arkansas 2022: Miss Scenic Byways Sophie Reiss

Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Greater Jonesboro is Erica Parker. This will be her first trip to the Miss Arkansas Competition. Parker attends Arkansas State University where she is a Freshman majoring in Strategic Communications. She's a native of Jonesboro. At Miss Arkansas she will do a jazz dance...
Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Johnson County is Olivia Battles. She is from Ozark. Olivia is a senior at Arkansas Tech University, majoring in nursing. When competing at Miss Arkansas, she will sing "Almost There" from The Princess and the Frog. Her Social Impact Statement is "Be-You-tiful in your Natural State ."
Miss Grand Prarie is Karie Miller. This is her first time to the Miss Arkansas Competition. She attends the University of the Ozarks where she is a junior majoring in Business Administration. Miller is from Little Rock. For her talent, she will be doing Sign Language to Guns and Ships...
Miss Lights of the Delta is Anna-Marie Wright. She is from Jonesboro. Anna-Marie is a freshman at Oklahoma City University. She is majoring in musical theatre. Her talent for Miss Arkansas is singing "The Impossible Dream," and her social impact is titled "Be A Friend: Inclusion For Those With Disabilities."
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A 17-year-old girl who police thought was kidnapped Monday night and held for ransom is safe. An Amber Alert was issued for Trynytee Case Tuesday. According to police, Case left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me Bakery in Hot Springs, Arkansas, at about 9:15 p.m. on April 18.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We've had reports of freeze-prone crops, like blueberries and strawberries, being killed by late frosts in Northwest Arkansas the past few weeks, but in reality, it's not all too uncommon. The average last frost in Fayetteville is April 16, with the record latest occurring on May...
A gymnasium at an elementary school was struck but no children were inside at the time. Many businesses and charitable groups have already begun providing food and shelter as severe storms moved through Arkansas and other parts of the South Wednesday. At least seven people were injured, two critically, in...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business, Arkansas's largest former water park will soon be under construction for a new venue. Dr. James Thomas, a Conway cardiologist, intends to close on the purchase of the Wild River Country property within the next 60 days and start site work to prepare for new construction in 2023.
Authorities are reportedly scouring an Arkansas lake after a fisherman made a grim discovery. The angler was at Lake Ouachita, roughly 70 miles west of Little Rock, when he spotted two children floating dead in the water, on Wednesday, March 23, an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spokesman told McClatchy News.
LITTLE ROCK (TBP) — Lyon College, founded as Arkansas College in 1872 in downtown Batesville, may be expanding the number of schools in its system. The school is developing plans for proposed veterinary and dental schools to be located in Little Rock. The schools will be part of the new Lyon College Institute of Health Sciences.
LITTLE ROCK (TB&P) — The Arkansas State University System has launched its official search for a new chancellor on its Jonesboro campus. ASU System President Chuck Welch announced the launch on Wednesday. A Chancellor Search Advisory Committee has also been appointed. The 23-member committee is comprised mostly of ASU faculty and administrators. Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver is a member of the committee as well.
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Academic Signing day took place April 20 at the El Dorado High School Wildcat Arena. This year’s signing day recognizes the 15th anniversary of the El Dorado Promise Scholarship. Senior students signed their academic letters of intent to attend 26 separate institutions in-state and out-of-state. The Promise Scholarship was created by […]
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Garth Brooks is coming to Fayetteville Saturday, bringing more than 75,000 fans to sing along with him at Razorback Stadium. When COVID-19 numbers were high in Arkansas, medical experts advised against being around large crowds. Now, with active cases relatively low, the impact of a large crowd like the one expected at Razorback Stadium this weekend is difficult to predict.
BAUXITE, Ark. — It's lunchtime at Bauxite School District, but superintendent Matt Donaghy isn't focused on that. That concern is centered in the cafeteria – more specifically, the meals. "It's very important to the Bauxite School District to make sure that our students are fed with nutritious meals....
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville will be packed with country music fans Saturday for the Garth Brooks concert. Fayetteville police want you to be prepared, whether you're heading to the concert, or will be in the city Saturday night. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville police said they expect 70,000 to...
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The United States Department of Agriculture announced an investment of $420 million in 132 infrastructure projects in 31 states. In Arkansas, this includes a $95.9 million investment for 19 projects. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service Chief Terry Cosby made the announcement at the Forrest City Civic Center before visiting one of the project sites in Marianna.
Featured image: Intimidator Group’s Robert Foster speaks at today’s event welcoming The Toro Company. “Welcome, Toro, to Arkansas, and let’s see what we can grow together.”. Those were the words of Gov. Asa Hutchinson in Batesville this morning as state and community leaders welcomed the new owners...
