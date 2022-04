Since its inception nearly 45 years ago, the annual Easterseals Telethon has been broadcast on channel 25 (WEHT) on a Sunday in April. While the COVID pandemic forced both parties to tweak the format a bit over the last two years, the 2022 edition will see a nearly complete overhaul of the event, including moving it to an entirely different day.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 12 DAYS AGO