DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — UPDATE (12:11 p.m. April 21): The two people injured in the incident were treated and released from the hospital, according to Dyess AFB. “We are so grateful that all members of Team Dyess involved have been treated and are now safely back at home. Thank you to our first responders who arrived immediately on scene and executed a real-world emergency response with the same level of professionalism and proficiency as they do in training,” Col. Joseph Kramer, 7th Bomb Wing commander, said in an update from the Dyess Public Affairs office. “Our B-1 fleet and warfighters remain ready to execute any long-range strike mission.”

