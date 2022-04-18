ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

SLO Sheriff: Deceased man was found five miles away from vehicle

By Bethany Reeves
 3 days ago
UPDATE (Wed., April 20, 2022) - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was found dead along Highway 46 on Sunday as Adrian Reyna, 47, of Wasco.
___

(Mon., April 18, 2022) - More information has emerged in the ongoing death investigation in Paso Robles, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office announced Monday afternoon.

At about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, deputies were called about a body found along Hwy 46 near Estrella Rd. in Whitley Gardens.

The victim, an adult man, was found about five miles away from a vehicle deputies believe is connected with him.

The Sheriff's Office repeated its earlier report that the man's death does not appear to be suspicious.

At this point, officials have not positively identified the body. They say an autopsy is planned for this week.

Officials have not shared any additional information about the man or his manner of death.

