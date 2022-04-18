ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Roadwork Season: Upcoming road projects in Michiana

WNDU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is dead after officials say he drove his SUV into the St. Joseph River in...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Showers Return to Michiana, Much Warmer by the Weekend

April is Autism Acceptance Month. And on Wednesday, LOGAN held a workshop for local police on how to interact with people with autism and disabilities.
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

PIDCO Breaks Ground on new facility for Plymouth Molding Group

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Plymouth Industrial Development Corporation, or PIDCO, broke ground today on a new facility. Matt Gotsch has more on what this means for this groundbreaking means for the people of Marshall County. PIDCO started back in 1957, but this is their first major project in the...
PLYMOUTH, IN
WNDU

Suspect named in cold case death of Benton Harbor teen

School City of Mishawaka honors 'Teachers of the Year'. Each year, School City of Mishawaka selects one elementary Teacher of the Year and one secondary Teacher of the Year.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Masks now optional on South Shore Line

Mask mandate for travelers no longer in effect at South Bend Airport.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

Sen. Braun visits South Bend as part of '92 County Tour'. Braun met with the Notre Dame College Republicans to discuss his work.
WNDU

School City of Mishawaka honors ‘Teachers of the Year’

Special Olympics Indiana hosting 'Breakfast with Champions' at Four Winds Field next week. Attendees will hear from local Special Olympics athletes and their coaches.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Donor pledges $2.5 million toward Warsaw’s Central Park Pavilion remodel

Police say the suspect approached the woman on the sidewalk while riding the bike and grabbed her purse strap as he rode past her, causing her to be thrown to the ground.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

LOGAN hosts autism training workshop for local law enforcement

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - April is Autism Acceptance Month. And on Wednesday, LOGAN held a workshop for local police on how to interact with people with autism and disabilities. South Bend and St. Joseph County police were in attendance. People with intellectual and developmental disabilities make up one of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WHAS11

'A life-saving measure' | Food pantries stock up ahead of expiration of enhanced benefits in Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — With the end of the pandemic comes the end of extra assistance and one program that is losing funding is hitting local families hard. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP, received added benefits over the course of the pandemic. Now, some of these enhancements are rolling back and food pantries are overwhelmed trying to fill in the gaps.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Third Baby Surrendered at Safe Haven Boxes in Indiana this April

We have seen the storyline in popular shows like “This Is Us” and “Little Fires Everywhere.” Desperate and scared parents leave their baby at a fire station in hopes of keeping him safe and giving him a better life than they can provide. But what happens when this occurs in the real world without the glitz and glamour of television magic?
INDIANA STATE

