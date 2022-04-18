Kamala Harris speaks at Vandenberg SFB

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday.

She reportedly met with members of the United States Space Force and Space Command and received briefings on work being done at the base to advance our national security.

Following those briefings, Harris announced that the U.S. is barring anti-satellite missile testing.

“I am pleased to announce that as of today, the United States commits not to conduct destructive direct-ascent, anti-satellite missile testing. Simply put, these tests are dangerous and we will not conduct them,” Harris said.

It's a move that White House officials say is meant to underscore their hope of establishing new norms for military action in space.

“We are the first nation to make such a commitment and today, on behalf of the United States of America, I call on all nations to join us whether a nation is space-faring or not,” Harris said.

The U.S. has sharply criticized Russia and China for conducting anti-satellite missile tests, which officials say create debris that threaten other satellites.

"If a satellite was taken out by debris, it could affect the daily weather forecast, GPS driving directions, and even your favorite television station... These tests also threaten the lives of astronauts in the International Space Station,” Harris added.

The issue is one that’s taken on greater urgency after Russia launched an interceptor missile to destroy a defunct Soviet-era satellite in November.