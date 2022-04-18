ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Meta institutional investors urge opposing re-election of two board members

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7Uvy_0fCrsCGf00

April 18 (Reuters) - A group representing some of Meta Platforms Inc's (FB.O) institutional investors urged shareholders of the Facebook owner to vote against the re-election of two of its board members, Marc Andreessen and Peggy Alford.

"We believe the lack of independence of board members Peggy Alford and Marc L. Andreessen is undermining the board's ability to adequately oversee the management team and represent shareholders' best interests," said Shareholder Association for Research and Education (SHARE) in a filing.

The group of 15 shareholders, including SHARE, the Illinois State Treasurer and Arjuna Capital, instead urged the nomination of new, highly-qualified independent directors, according to the filing.

Peggy Alford, an executive at PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O), joined Meta's board in 2019, whereas venture capitalist Marc Andreessen has served on the company's board since June 2008.

The shareholders also urged the board to implement certain governance reforms, including eliminating the dual-class structure and separating the functions of chief executive officer and chairman. SHARE added that Meta's board did not respond to discuss these matters.

Meta, which is scheduled to hold its annual meeting on May 25, declined to comment.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Huntsman Corp beats Starboard's board challenge, shares tumble

BOSTON, March 25 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Starboard Value LP on Friday lost a fight to replace four directors at Huntsman Corp (HUN.N) but shares of the U.S. specialty chemicals company tumbled in early trading as investors learned about the result. Starboard, which owns 8.8% of Huntsman, argued that the...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Reuters

Toshiba to solicit proposals on strategic alternatives, including privatisation

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Thursday it has resolved to solicit proposals on strategic alternatives, including privatisation of the company. The company has retained Nomura Securities as an adviser and expects to complete evaluation of non-binding proposals before its annual general meeting of shareholders, it said in a release. read more.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Marta Hall steps down from sensor maker Velodyne's board

April 21 (Reuters) - Sensor maker Velodyne Lidar Inc (VLDR.O) said on Thursday that Marta Hall, the wife of founder David Hall, had resigned from its board weeks after the couple sold more than two-thirds of their stake in the company. Velodyne had last year removed David Hall as chairman...
pymnts

Toshiba Agrees to Sale Following Activist Pressure

Toshiba has put itself up for sale, bowing to pressure from shareholders, including those who want to take the company private, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (April 21). Last month, U.S. private-equity firm Bain Capital said it was examining a possible bid for the Japanese company, which has...
BUSINESS
Reuters

DLA Piper snags 27 attorneys from Honigman as law firms hire large groups

(Reuters) - DLA Piper, one of the highest-grossing U.S. law firms, on Thursday said it has poached a team of 27 private equity lawyers from Detroit-based Honigman. The hires will significantly expand DLA Piper's team of middle market private equity attorneys in Chicago. They include Harris Eisenberg, managing partner of Honigman's office in the city, and Alex Plakas, co-leader of Honigman's private equity practice.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Andreessen
Reuters

Mexico banking institution Banorte in talks with Citibanamex- Banorte CEO

April 21 (Reuters) - Mexican banking institution Banorte (GFNORTEO.MX) is in talks with Citigroup Inc's (C.N) Mexican consumer banking business Citibanamex for the sale of its assets, Banorte chief executive Marcos Ramirez Miguel said Thursday. Ramirez Miguel, in a call following the company's first quarter results, said that interested parties...
US News and World Report

Q&A: Growth Opportunities for the Wealth Management Industry in 2022

Many professionals in the financial services industry feel the pressure to maintain continuous growth. But spotting high-impact growth opportunities is a hurdle for financial advisors and wealth managers. We spoke with Chris Perry, president of Broadridge Financial Solutions, which recently released a joint survey with the Financial Services Institute looking...
MARKETS
Reuters

Russian central bank temporarily suspends publication of external debt data

(Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Tuesday that it had temporarily suspended the publication of external debt data. “Bank of Russia temporarily suspends publication of quarterly data on the Russian Federation’s external debt repayment schedule”, the regulator said in a message on its website. Foreign debt...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Institutional Investors#Election#Thomson Reuters#Meta Platforms Inc#Paypal Holdings Inc
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Commodity broker Marex may revisit IPO when markets stabilise

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Commodity broker Marex, which withdrew an initial public offering (IPO) last year, is keen to list on the market and is awaiting calmer conditions before a possible relaunch, its chief executive said on Wednesday. Marex posted record profits for 2021 on Wednesday, putting the London-based...
MARKETS
Reuters

U.S. regulator says crypto bank violated anti-money laundering, compliance rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Thursday said flagship crypto bank Anchorage Digital Bank National Association violated rules for monitoring for suspicious activity and preventing money laundering. The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based firm failed to adopt a compliance program that meets Bank Secrecy Act and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Irwin Simon, CEO, 'Tilray Will Own Canada, And It Will Get Bigger'

“Almost 4:20 on 4/20, pretty exciting,” said CNBC reporter Frank Holland as he welcomed the crowd at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference before interviewing Irwin Simon, CEO of Tilray inc. TLRY, the leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Sidley Austin white collar co-chair jumps to McDermott in Singapore

(Reuters) - U.S. law firm McDermott Will & Emery said Thursday it has poached a four-member white collar team from Sidley Austin in Singapore, including a new global co-chair for its government investigations and compliance group. White collar and life sciences partner Yuet Ming Tham will also serve as head...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
317K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy