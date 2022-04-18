ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islamorada, FL

Scuba-diving Easter Bunny hides eggs in Florida Keys Marine Sanctuary

 3 days ago

(NBC News Channel) — An egg-citing easter egg hunt took place under water in Florida on Sunday.

A scuba-diving Easter Bunny hid eggs in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary off Islamorada.

The underwater hunt is organized each year by Spencer Slate, operator of Captain Slate’s Dive Adventures in the Upper Keys.

It’s not only unique, but it’s for a good cause to, with the funds from the hunt going towards a Keys charity for children in need.

The hunt also promotes marine animal protection and reef conservation.

