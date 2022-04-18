A conversation with Paula Span, who writes the "New Old Age" column for The New York Times

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The nation watched while Ketanji Brown Jackson endured days of questioning by the Senate Judiciary Committee leading up to her confirmation. But depending on where you watched the coverage of the hearings, you may have gotten a different perspective or understanding of Judge Jackson's experience and the agenda of the Republicans on the committee questioning her.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO