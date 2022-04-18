A conversation with Paula Span, who writes the "New Old Age" column for The New York Times

Click here to read the full article. The New York Times has finally named a successor for longtime executive editor Dean Baquet.
Joseph Kahn, a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who has been managing editor at The Times since September 2016, will step into the role on June 14, overseeing all aspects of The Times' global newsroom.
A. G. Sulzberger, the publisher of The Times, said: “Joe brings impeccable news judgment, a sophisticated understanding of the forces shaping the world and a long...
