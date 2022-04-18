ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon Cutler Takes Over On Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

By Jeremy Thomas
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest episode of Being the Elite is online, with Brandon Cutler taking center stage instead of the Young Bucks. * We start off with Brandon Cutler being filmed at the airport and not being entirely comfortable with it. That continues as he drives to the arena and then we find...

Rhea Ripley Turns On Liv Morgan After Tag Team Title Match Loss On Raw

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are no more after Ripley attacked her tag partner following their Women’s Tag Team title loss on this week’s WWE Raw. On Monday night’s episode, Ripley was pinned during their title match against Sasha Banks and Naomi. The two argued afterward and as Morgan went to leave, Ripley attacked her and hit her with the Riptide.
WWE
Rumor Killer On Two WWE NXT Name Changes

Despite rumors to the contrary, Dakota Kai and Indi Hartwell are not currently getting name changes in NXT. A post was circulating on Instagram that Kai was being renamed to Clarice Riverz while Hartwell was becoming Indiana Hallow, but Fightful Select has confirmed that is not the case. Dakota Kai...
WWE
Christian Cage Reveals He and Edge Were Originally Going to Split After WrestleMania 2000 Ladder Match

– AEW wrestler and former WWE Superstar Christian Cage was a guest on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, and Christian discussed the epic ladder match featuring Edge & Christian vs. The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardys at WrestleMania 2000 (aka WrestleMania 16). Christian revealed during the interview that Edge & Christian were originally going to split as a tag team after the WrestleMania match.
WWE
Big Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE Raw, Tag Team Breaks Up

They say that anything can happen when you watch Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw Sasha Banks and Naomi put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately for Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan they weren’t able to capture...
WWE
Jim Ross Thinks MJF Will Become AEW World Heavyweight Champion This Year

Jim Ross recently talked about MJF’s potential on his Grilling JR podcast. According to the WWE Hall Of Famer, Ross thinks MJF is a future World Heavyweight Champion and it will come in 2022. “MJF will definitely be the AEW Worlds Champion at some point in time,” Ross said....
WWE
WWE Told Current AEW Star They Were “Average At Best”

The wrestling landscape has certainly changed over the last few years with the emergence of All Elite Wrestling, and following Tony Khan’s purchase of ROH it seems that there are plenty of options for wrestlers. But back in 2009 Brian Cage was trying to climb the ladder in WWE before the company released him.
WWE
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 04.18.22 – Theory Celebrates, Bianca Talks Being Fined, and More!

-Jackie Redmond is back and she welcomes us to the show. She is joined by Matt Camp and Peter Rosenberg will be joining us later in the show. -Headlines: Seth Rollins picked Kevin Owen as Cody Rhodes’ opponent. Theory is your new United States Champion and they made it seem like a big deal. Damian Priest and Edge continue to play mind games with AJ Styles. Rhea/Liv heading towards a split.
WWE
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE
WWE Raw Off-Air Notes, Dark Main Event Match

– PWInsider has a report with some more details on what happened after last night’s edition of WWE Raw in Buffalo, New York went off the air. According to the live report, after the USA Network broadcast ended, Cody Rhodes returned to the ring and Seth Rollins “slid out” and escaped.
BUFFALO, NY
Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match Set for Impact Wrestling Rebellion

– Impact Wrestling has announced a new title match for upcoming Rebellion event. The Influence (Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood) will defend their Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship against The IInspiration at the event. The match will be part of the Countdown to Rebellion show, which will stream live and free on YouTube on Saturday, April 23. Here’s the announcement and updated lineup:
WWE
Jay Lethal on Being Paired With Sonjay Dutt in AEW

– During a recent interview with Casual Conversations, AEW star Jay Lethal discussed joining AEW, Tony Khan buying ROH, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jay Lethal on being pared with Sonjay Dutt: “That idea was presented to me and it was quite a shock when it was presented. All I can think of is, we’re always together, we ride to the shows together, sometimes, when my match is done, I could go back to the hotel, but I stay until the very end because Sonjay is one of the producers and he has to stay until the end. I think it’s a case of, everyone sees us together, they know that we’re real-life friends and ‘man, these two would be cool together.’ That’s as much info as I can give you because the idea was presented to me and why would I turn that down? I would love to work with my best friend. It was maybe sparked because whenever you see us at AEW, we’re always together.”
WWE
WWE United States Championship Changes Hands on Raw

We have a new WWE United States Champion following this week’s Raw. Theory defeated Finn Balor on Monday’s show to win the title. After the match, the Red Brand’s heels came out to celebrate and Vince McMahon appeared as well. This mark’s Theory’s first run with the...
WWE

