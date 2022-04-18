AUDIO: City of Kalamazoo exercising due diligence with financial posture

What started out with the best of intentions some fifty years ago; one of the final examples of the failed plans for downtown Battle Creek, was demolished this week. The demolition of McCamly Place is another part of the major renovation of what was the McCamly Plaza Hotel complex. The hotel's renovation is expected to be complete in 2023. But the adjacent land is earmarked to be greenspace. With Kellogg's world headquarters across the street, it may be a little surprising there isn't something planned for all the employees working at Kellogg's and nearby in downtown Battle Creek. A block away, there is a potentially flourishing entertainment district, with New Holland Brewing still expected to join the mix.
