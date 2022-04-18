37 tons of organic flour donated to Second Harvest

Credit: Cascade Organic Flour

ROYAL CITY, Wash. – Two truckloads of whole wheat flour will go directly to feeding families across Eastern Washington.

Grant County’s Cascade Organic Flour recently donated nearly 37 tons of organic flour directly to Second Harvest.

Second Harvest will now distribute the five-pound bags to various food banks across Eastern Washington.

“Cascade Organic Flour is pleased to donate nearly fifteen thousand (15,000) 5 lb. bags our Organic Whole Wheat Flour to 2nd Harvest, as we know that it is very much needed, and we wanted to do something proactive during this Easter Season to help those in need,” said Owner and CEO Justin Brown.

This isn’t the first time the flour company has donated to Second Harvest. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company donated 21 tons of flour to Second Harvest.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.