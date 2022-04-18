ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AEW News: Hardy Family Easter, Danhausen Dances With Matt & Jeff, Trading Card Unboxing

By Fernando Quiles Jr
411mania.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the article– Matt Hardy has posted a new video on his YouTube channel. The clip showcases his family celebrating Easter. – Danhausen got a...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Sasha Banks recalls Dean Ambrose from AEW to WWE

In recent months one of the greatest characters of All Elite Wrestling, Jon Moxley, well known throughout the pro-wrestling world for his time in WWE as Dean Ambrose, has had to leave the TV screens of Dynamite and Rampage, for undergo a long period of rehabilitation from alcohol, with the former world champion of the federation of Khans and the federation of McMahon, who understood how the time had come to give us a cut with these substances.
WWE
411mania.com

Rhea Ripley Turns On Liv Morgan After Tag Team Title Match Loss On Raw

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are no more after Ripley attacked her tag partner following their Women’s Tag Team title loss on this week’s WWE Raw. On Monday night’s episode, Ripley was pinned during their title match against Sasha Banks and Naomi. The two argued afterward and as Morgan went to leave, Ripley attacked her and hit her with the Riptide.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Roddy Piper Birthday Tribute, Sami Zayn on Talking Smack, Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin Backlash Match

– The WWE Twitter account paid tribute to late Hall of Famer, Rowdy Roddy Piper earlier today for his birthday:. – WWE released a clip from this weekend’s episode of Talking Smack. Sami Zayn declared that he’s not afraid of Drew McIntyre. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan also discussed their tag team title opportunity. You can check out that clip below:
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Hardy
Person
Evil Uno
Person
Matt Hardy
wrestlinginc.com

Mike Rotunda Provides Update On Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas Pro Wrestling Future

While Bray Wyatt hasn’t stepped foot inside the squared circle since WrestleMania 37, Bo Dallas last wrestled a match at a WWE live event in November 2019. Despite the brothers’ extended time away from the ring, their father, WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda, is not ruling out their eventual return to wrestling.
WWE
411mania.com

Christian Cage Reveals He and Edge Were Originally Going to Split After WrestleMania 2000 Ladder Match

– AEW wrestler and former WWE Superstar Christian Cage was a guest on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, and Christian discussed the epic ladder match featuring Edge & Christian vs. The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardys at WrestleMania 2000 (aka WrestleMania 16). Christian revealed during the interview that Edge & Christian were originally going to split as a tag team after the WrestleMania match.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Card#Combat#Aew News#Aew Games
Financial World

Becky Lynch: "That's why I don't appear on Raw anymore"

Becky Lynch has increasingly become one of the faces of WWE in recent years, especially since 2018 when she began her real climb to success by stopping looking at others and thinking only of herself. Since that time she has always done a great job in the ring and as a storyline narrator and actress, part of the professional wrestling that she loves more than anything else, even more than fighting in the ring, as she told TV Insider.
SYRACUSE, NY
stillrealtous.com

Big Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE Raw, Tag Team Breaks Up

They say that anything can happen when you watch Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw Sasha Banks and Naomi put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately for Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan they weren’t able to capture...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unboxing
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
SheKnows

A Romantic Reunion for Days of Our Lives’ Sami and [Spoiler] May Be All But Inevitable At This Point

If there’s one thing there’s no shortage of on Days of Our Lives right now, it’s couples. But that doesn’t mean those currently on screen are all that stable! Heck, just look at Xander and Gwen or Leo and Craig! Then there’s Nicole and Rafe. They seem pretty solid, especially having weathered (so far!) Ava’s attacks, but now there’s an even bigger threat on the horizon than a ticked off mob princess: Eric!
TV SERIES
411mania.com

Rumor Killer On Two WWE NXT Name Changes

Despite rumors to the contrary, Dakota Kai and Indi Hartwell are not currently getting name changes in NXT. A post was circulating on Instagram that Kai was being renamed to Clarice Riverz while Hartwell was becoming Indiana Hallow, but Fightful Select has confirmed that is not the case. Dakota Kai...
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Breaks Character, Thanks Fans at Saturday’s WWE Live Event (Video)

Roman Reigns took a minute to drop his character and thank the fans at Saturday night’s WWE live event, and video is online. Reigns delivered the promo following his match with Drew McIntyre at the Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Erie, Pennsylvania, and you can see the video below, in which Reigns asks fans not to post it on social media (so much for that) and that he’d claim it was a hologram if it popped up.
ERIE, PA
411mania.com

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 04.18.22 – Theory Celebrates, Bianca Talks Being Fined, and More!

-Jackie Redmond is back and she welcomes us to the show. She is joined by Matt Camp and Peter Rosenberg will be joining us later in the show. -Headlines: Seth Rollins picked Kevin Owen as Cody Rhodes’ opponent. Theory is your new United States Champion and they made it seem like a big deal. Damian Priest and Edge continue to play mind games with AJ Styles. Rhea/Liv heading towards a split.
WWE
411mania.com

Mickie James On Negative Reaction To Recent Photo She Took With A Fan

In a post on Instagram, Mickie James spoke out about the negative reaction to a photo she took with a fan at a GAW TV party. The two posed as if they were going to prom together. However, the photo drew criticism due to how uncomfortable James allegedly looks (she noted she was uncomfortable, but for other reasons). Many fans tore down the man in the photo, and James jumped to his defense. She said she not only agreed to the photo, but it was her idea, and the man is a loyal fan who has donated a lot of money to the charities supported by GAW.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff Looks Back On The Steiner Brothers “Torturing” A Referee

Eric Bischoff served as a guest on WWE’s After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves. During the episode, he recalled first meeting the Steiner Brothers, who were giving a referee a hard time (via Wrestling Inc). On The Steiner Brothers messing with a referee: “Shortly after I joined WCW...
WWE
411mania.com

Jay Lethal on Being Paired With Sonjay Dutt in AEW

– During a recent interview with Casual Conversations, AEW star Jay Lethal discussed joining AEW, Tony Khan buying ROH, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jay Lethal on being pared with Sonjay Dutt: “That idea was presented to me and it was quite a shock when it was presented. All I can think of is, we’re always together, we ride to the shows together, sometimes, when my match is done, I could go back to the hotel, but I stay until the very end because Sonjay is one of the producers and he has to stay until the end. I think it’s a case of, everyone sees us together, they know that we’re real-life friends and ‘man, these two would be cool together.’ That’s as much info as I can give you because the idea was presented to me and why would I turn that down? I would love to work with my best friend. It was maybe sparked because whenever you see us at AEW, we’re always together.”
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Ezekiel Says He Hasn't Seen Elias in Months, Kevin Owens Continues to Lose His Mind

WWE's Ezekiel is continuing to claim that he is not Elias but rather his younger brother. He kept the schtick going while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show this week, claiming that he hasn't seen his brother his months. "The Drifter" was written off television in August 2021 after repeatedly losing to Jaxon Ryker on Raw, which was followed by a couple of segments where he was shown lighting his guitar on fire and claiming "Elias is dead."
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy