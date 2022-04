Kelvin Joseph has put both himself and the Dallas Cowboys in a precarious position ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. The former second-round pick recently presented himself to Dallas police after law enforcement sought him out for an interview to sift through the details of a fatal shooting that occurred on the evening of March 18 -- Joseph having not come forward with any information prior to the police making their formal request last week. Two arrests have since been made in the case, neither being Joseph, but the case remains open and that means there's still a chance Joseph could face charges.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO