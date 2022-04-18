ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Draft Notes: Duren, Bulls, Spurs, Tiebreakers, Sixers’ No. 23

Jalen Duren has entered the 2022 NBA draft. Duren, who is No. 7 on ESPN’s big board, said his lone year at Memphis was a “fun experience.”

“It was a great challenge. Making the NCAA tournament and playing in front of the whole world on national television. Huge game atmospheres,” the center explained (via Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com ). “I learned a lot and it really helped my growth and development. During the season we dealt with a lot of injuries, we couldn’t quite get the chemistry right on the court. Once we got everyone back, it helped the team and my game. I started to understand the game better. Help defenses. How opponents were guarding me. I noticed that more as the season went on and that allowed me to do a lot more.”

Duren was named the AAC Freshman of the Year while also earning First-Team All-AAC honors at Memphis.

More on the 2022 NBA Draft

The league annually conducts a series of tiebreakers in regards to team records and their 2022 draft positions.

Here are the results this year (via Bobby Marks of ESPN.com ).

  • Bulls-Timberwolves : Chicago will pick No. 18 while Minnesota will have the No. 19 selection.
  • Spurs-Nuggets : San Antonio has the No. 20 overall pick (via Toronto) while Denver lands the No. 21 pick.
  • Sixers-Bucks-Spurs : Philadelphia lands the No. 23 overall pick while Milwaukee gets No. 24 and San Antonio (via the Celtics) will get No. 25.
  • Heat-Warriors: Miami will receive the No. 27 overall selection while Golden State will receive the No. 28.

Full Pre-Lottery Draft Order

  1. Houston Rockets
  2. Orlando Magic
  3. Detroit Pistons
  4. Oklahoma City Thunder
  5. Indiana Pacers
  6. Portland Trail Blazers
  7. Sacramento Kings
  8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers; Memphis will receive the selection if it comes in at either No. 11 or No. 12.)
  9. San Antonio Spurs
  10. Washington Wizards
  11. New York Knicks
  12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers)
  13. Charlotte Hornets
  14. Cleveland Cavaliers
  15. Charlotte Hornets (via Pelicans)
  16. Atlanta Hawks
  17. Houston Rockets (via Nets)
  18. Chicago Bulls
  19. Minnesota Timberwolves
  20. San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors)
  21. Denver Nuggets
  22. Memphis Grizzlies (via Jazz)
  23. Brooklyn Nets (via Sixers; Brooklyn has the option to either take this pick from Philadelphia or defer their acquisition of a first-rounder to 2023 with a June 1 cutoff date to make the decision).
  24. Milwaukee Bucks
  25. San Antonio Spurs (via Celtics)
  26. Dallas Mavericks
  27. Miami Heat
  28. Golden State Warriors
  29. Memphis Grizzlies
  30. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Suns)

