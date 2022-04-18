ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CBS Shareholders’ Suit Over Les Moonves Allegations Settles For $14.75M

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
Deadline
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ktDc_0fCrr8mn00

Click here to read the full article.

Shareholders of the former CBS have settled a long-running securities class action lawsuit with the company over its handling of sexual assault allegations against former CEO Les Moonves . The $14.75 million cash payout covers shareholders of CBS from November 2017 to July 2018.

Moonves was pushed out of CBS in 2018 after multiple accusations of harassment. Investors led by the Construction Laborers Pension Trust for Southern California sued later that year, claiming that public lies and omissions by the company and Moonves left investors in ignorance of a full-blow sexual harassment scandal unfolding within. They said they lost money after news of the allegations became public, and they sued the broadcaster in New York federal court for violating securities law.

According to the initial suit, “Defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and/or omissions regarding the Company’s policies and corporate governance, the importance of key personnel, including Moonves, and other statements made to news media, which caused the price of the Company’s common stock to trade at artificially inflated prices, until the market learned of the false and misleading nature of the statements, and the Company’s stock price significantly declined.”

CBS had argued that securities law does not required it to disclose sexual misconduct allegation or potential impact on its business. To a certain extent, the judge in the case had agreed with the company in subsequent rulings.

Announcing the settlement (read its here) , the lead plaintiff and lead counsel said they believe their claims have merit but are “mindful of the inherent problems of proof” under securities law. The decision to settle “balances the risks, costs, and delays inherent in complex securities class action cases” and recognize “the expense and length of continued proceedings necessary to prosecute the Action through trial and through appeals” given the uncertain outcome.

Moonves, for years the face of CBS and one of most highly respected executives in the business, became a face of the #MeToo movement following a New Yorker article that detailed accusations by multiple women of harassment and intimidation.

CBS had previously settled a dispute over Moonves’ $120 million exit package, with the cash, which had been held in escrow, reverting back to the company.

CBS merged with Viacom at the end of 2019. ViacomCBS was recently renamed Paramount Global.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Tami Roman To Host ‘Unfaithful: Caught In The Act’ Reality Series For VH1

Click here to read the full article. VH1 is exploring infidelity in its latest reality series. The cable network has ordered Unfaithful: Caught in the Act, hosted by former Basketball Wives and The Real World star Tami Roman. The six-part series, which launches on at 10 p.m. Monday, May 16, will explore the subject through the point of view of the person who learns they aren’t the only one in their significant other’s life. Spring Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming Roman sets out on a mission to empower suspicious lovers to catch their cheating partners in the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘SNL’s Weekend Update Pays Tribute To Late Alum Gilbert Gottfried, Rips Elon Musk’s Twitter Bid

Click here to read the full article. The latest installment of Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update remembered late comedian Gilbert Gottfried, who died on Tuesday after a lengthy illness at age 67. Weekend Update hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost themselves didn’t touch on Gottfried’s passing, but the segment concluded with a photo tribute to Gottfried before cutting to a commercial break. Gottfried, known for his trademark shrill voice as featured in Aladdin, died of recurrent ventricular tachycardia — an abnormal heart rhythm — due to myotonic dystrophy type II, as revealed by NBC News. While Gottfried started his comedy career at 15 years...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kamala Harris Helps Raise $1 Million In Return To L.A. For Hollywood-Centric DNC Event — Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 8:27 PM PT: About $1 million was raised at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser headlined by Vice President Kamala Harris and held at the Brentwood home of Dana and Matt Walden. About thirty people were at the event, including Ryan Murphy, J.J. Abrams and Reggie Hudlin. The vice president said that she was approaching the midterms with “a great sense of optimism,” even as current polls show that Democrats are in for tough time defending their majority. “We don’t have any time to slow down,” she said, per a pool report. “You don’t have any...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Viacom#Academy Awards#Fbi#Cbs Shareholders#Company
WSAV News 3

Shareholders await Musk’s next move in Twitter takeover bid

DETROIT (AP) — Twitter has dropped a major roadblock in front of Elon Musk’s effort to take over the company, leaving investors to wonder about the mercurial Tesla CEO’s next move. The social media company has adopted a “poison pill” defense that makes it difficult for Musk or any other investor to buy Twitter without the board […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Twitter board gets an 'F' for dealing with Elon Musk: former SEC chairman

Twitter's board (TWTR) is doing a terrible job handling the Elon Musk situation, said former SEC chairman Harvey Pitt. "I would give Twitter's board an F," Pitt said on Yahoo Finance Live. "I believe under the circumstances, they needed to check out whether this was a real bid. If it were a real bid, then they needed to do what was in the best interest of their shareholders. This is a price that hadn't been seen in quite some time. The number is at least a legitimate frame of reference and the board's unwillingness to treat it seriously strikes me as worthy of a poor grade."
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple agrees to pay $14.8M to settle iCloud storage lawsuit

Apple has agreed to pay out $14.8 million to U.S. residents to settle a class action lawsuit focused on the storage of user iCloud data on non-Apple servers. The complaint, filed back in 2019 in a California District Court, alleged that Apple had breached its iCloud server terms and conditions by storing user data on servers run by Amazon, Google, and Microsoft instead of its own.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

‘Fantastic Beasts’ Reaches $150M Overseas; India’s ‘KGF’ Rocks $70M+ Global Start; ‘Sonic’ Speeds To $232M WW – International Box Office

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, writethru: It’s no secret that Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore had a less than magical opening domestically this weekend, coming after early overseas rollout began last frame. Still, at the international box office this weekend, the threequel was again the top movie and ranked No. 1 in 52 markets, including 41 of the 44 new openers. The overseas sophomore frame added $71.7M for a cume of $150.4M, bringing global just shy of $200M at $193.4M. In like-for-likes Dumbledore is running 38% behind the previous installment and 42% off the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Keith Redmon Files Suit Against Anonymous Content Over Termination And Claims “Smear Campaign;” Company Calls His Allegations “False” And Stands By Dismissal — Update

Click here to read the full article. Keith Redmon filed a lawsuit against former employer Anonymous Content that challenges his termination last year and claims that the company engaged in a “smear campaign” to tar him with allegations of sexual misconduct. In the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, Redmon is seeking unpaid compensation as well as 25% of Anonymous’ participation in the net profits of the TV series Schitt’s Creek. In the lawsuit (read it here), Redmon contends that Anonymous “concocted a fabricated basis” for firing him last June “for cause” and then refused to honor his employment...
LAW
Deadline

Johnny Depp To Take The Stand Tomorrow In $50M Defamation Trial

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A week into the $50 million defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the marquee player is about to take the stand. Depp will testify on his own behalf Tuesday in the exceedingly high-profile case that is taking place in Virginia’s Fairfax County Courthouse, we’ve learned. If all goes to plan, the ex-Pirates of the Caribbean star will take the oath and the stand in front of a seven-person jury, Heard, a platoon of lawyers, the cameras and Judge Penney S. Azcarate during the later part of the morning Depp will continue on...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Deadline

‘The Talk’ Renewed For Season 13 At CBS

Click here to read the full article. The Talk has had a somewhat controversial 12 months and a revolving door of hosts. But the CBS daytime series will return for a 13th season, with all of its current hosts — Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Natalie Morales and Sheryl Underwood — returning. During the show today, Morales said, “The producers are just telling me there is some breaking news. This is just coming in right now, The Talk has been renewed for Season 13.” Gbajabiamila added, “That was crazy, this feels so good” and O’Connell joked, “Now I know why all...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

69K+
Followers
27K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy