‘Shrinking’: Michael Urie, Luke Tennie & Lukita Maxwell Join Apple TV+ Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE : Michael Urie ( Ugly Betty ), Luke Tennie ( CSI: Vegas ) and Lukita Maxwell ( Generation ) round out the main cast of Apple TV+’s comedy series Shrinking , joining previously announced stars Jason Segel, who also serves as writer and executive producer, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams and Christa Miller.

Written and executive produced by Segel, Ted Lasso co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence and Ted Lasso star, writer and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein, the 10-episode Shrinking follows Jimmy (Segel), a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own.

Urie will play Brian, Jimmy’s eternally optimistic best friend, who also happens to be a lawyer. Tennie plays Sean, a young military veteran who has recently come under Jimmy’s care. Sean is a gentle giant with severe PTSD from his time in the service, and a strained relationship with his family due to his anger management issues. Maxwell portrays Alice, Jimmy’s daughter. She’s a very together kid who does well in school, however, life hasn’t been easy for her — especially since her dad is emotionally unavailable.

Shrinking hails from Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal, and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. The series will be directed by James Ponsoldt, who also will executive produce. Segel, Lawrence and Goldstein all serve as writers and executive producers. Neil Goldman and Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer executive produce.

Urie is repped by Paradigm, Seven Summits, Jason Hendler and R&CPMK. Tennie is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Atlas Artists. Maxwell is repped by Trademark Talent and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.