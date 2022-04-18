ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Shrinking’: Michael Urie, Luke Tennie & Lukita Maxwell Join Apple TV+ Comedy Series

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ONZad_0fCrr7u400

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Michael Urie ( Ugly Betty ), Luke Tennie ( CSI: Vegas ) and Lukita Maxwell ( Generation ) round out the main cast of Apple TV+’s comedy series Shrinking , joining previously announced stars Jason Segel, who also serves as writer and executive producer, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams and Christa Miller.

Written and executive produced by Segel, Ted Lasso co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence and Ted Lasso star, writer and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein, the 10-episode Shrinking follows Jimmy (Segel), a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own.

Urie will play Brian, Jimmy’s eternally optimistic best friend, who also happens to be a lawyer. Tennie plays Sean, a young military veteran who has recently come under Jimmy’s care. Sean is a gentle giant with severe PTSD from his time in the service, and a strained relationship with his family due to his anger management issues. Maxwell portrays Alice, Jimmy’s daughter. She’s a very together kid who does well in school, however, life hasn’t been easy for her — especially since her dad is emotionally unavailable.

Harrison Ford To Star In ‘Shrinking’ Apple TV+ Series From Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence & Brett Goldstein

Shrinking hails from Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal, and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. The series will be directed by James Ponsoldt, who also will executive produce. Segel, Lawrence and Goldstein all serve as writers and executive producers. Neil Goldman and Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer executive produce.

Urie is repped by Paradigm, Seven Summits, Jason Hendler and R&CPMK. Tennie is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Atlas Artists. Maxwell is repped by Trademark Talent and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Erika Christensen Joins Ramón Rodríguez In ABC Drama Pilot ‘Will Trent’

Click here to read the full article. Erika Christensen has been cast as the female lead opposite Ramón Rodríguez in ABC’s drama pilot Will Trent, from 20th Television. In Will Trent, written by Liz Heldens and Dan Thomsen based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling book series, Special Agent Will Trent (Rodríguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. 2022 ABC...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Johnny Depp Details Opioid Addiction, Says He Is “Ashamed” Of Texts Threatening Amber Heard; Testimony In $50M Defamation Trial Will Continue Tomorrow

Click here to read the full article. 2ND UPDATE, 1:23 PM: “I tend to be quite expressive in my writing,” a halting Johnny Depp said Tuesday on the stand of his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. After previous testimony during the day detailing his dysfunctional childhood and rise to international stardom, Depp shifted focus in the Virginia courtroom to the vile texts and other communications that have come out of attacks on his Rum Diary co-star. The actor also addressed his reported deep-seated issues with drugs and drinks, laying a lot of the blame on his abusive mother...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Hollis Resnik Dies: Legend Of Chicago Theater Scene, Film & TV Actress, Was 66

Click here to read the full article. Hollis Resnik, a Chicago theater legend who made her mark in productions of Follies, Les Miserables, Cabaret and Sunset Boulevard, died Sunday night from heart failure. She was 66. Her death was announced by Rev. Jim Heneghan, a family friend and spokesperson. “She was, for decades, a reigning diva of the Chicago theater,” wrote Tribune critic Chris Jones, “a rich-voiced star of musicals with a singular presence, a crackling sense of humor, and a larger-than-life persona, on and off the stage.” Resnik was in the movie Backdraft and appeared on TV shows such as Crime Story,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Christa Miller
Person
Michael Urie
Person
Jodi Balfour
Person
Jason Segel
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae, and Cynthia Erivo Join Forces in Apple TV+’s Strange New Series, Roar

The first trailer of Apple TV+’s newest series, Roar, opens up with Nicole Kidman admiring a picture from her youth. It’s a sweet moment, up until the point when she crumples up the photo and shoves it in her mouth. That’s how we’re introduced to Roar, an eight-part anthology series exploring modern womanhood, through quirky, fantastical, and sometimes head-scratching stories.
TV SERIES
Connecticut Post

Sharon Horgan Apple Dark Comedy Series ‘Bad Sisters’ Reveals Main Cast

The series, now titled “Bad Sisters,” will star Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson as the Garvey sisters. Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab, and Saise Quinn also star. More from Variety. The series follows the lives of the Garvey sisters bound...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Sag Awards#Will Trent#Luke Tennie Lukita#Maxwell Join
Daily Mail

'Sometimes I wish we were still together': Rhea Perlman reflects on split from Danny Devito after 35 years of marriage and fondly remembers their 'glory days'

They sent shockwaves through Hollywood when they first announced their split in 2012 then again in 2017 after a reconciliation for a total of 35 years. And Rhea Perlman has reflected on her relationship with Danny Devito. The 74-year-old actress was candid as ever in an interview with People magazine...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Lacey Chabert And Other Current (And Former) Hallmark Pals Reach Out After Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Deal At New Network

Over the last several months, a slew of Hallmark stars have transitioned to taking on roles or even overall deals at rival network GAC Family. Bill Abbott, who formerly ran Hallmark Channel’s parent company Crown Media Family Networks, has coaxed some of the network’s biggest names like Danica McKellar over to the new channel. But it seems the ladies on both networks are still super supportive of one another, after Hallmark star Lacey Chabert and more reached out to Candace Cameron Bure following her own big news.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Son of ‘Happy Days’ Star Marion Ross Says He’s Always Been in Awe While Working With Ron Howard

Jim Meskimen, the son of “Happy Days” star Marion Ross, recently opened up about what it is like for him to work alongside Ron Howard. While speaking to Fox News earlier this month, Meskimen stated that he met Ron Howard as a young man and worked for him when he was a teenager. This was notably before Howard became a “big-time” director. “He was always an aspiring director,” Meskimen recalled. “He asked me if I would work on weekends to help. I remember I worked maybe six weeks one summertime as he did one of his films.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

70K+
Followers
27K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy