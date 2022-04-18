ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Reports: Memphis’ top scorer Jalen Duren to enter NBA draft

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRw6R_0fCrr1bi00

Memphis freshman center Jalen Duren, a potential lottery pick, is entering the NBA draft, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The 6-foot-11 Duren led the team in scoring with 12.0 ppg, rebounding with 8.1 per game and blocks with 2.1 per game. He appeared in 29 games.

Duren told ESPN that he doesn’t plan to retain his eligibility and will hire an agent.

Coach Penny Hardaway’s Tigers likely will look much different next season. Freshman Emoni Bates, one of the nation’s top recruits in the Class of 2021, is transferring.

Josh Minott, Lester Quinones and DeAndre Williams said previously they would test the draft waters but maintain their eligibility. Minott does not plan to play at Memphis next season if he doesn’t turn pro.

A number of mock drafts project Duren falling somewhere between the No. 8 and 12 picks in the draft, which is set for June 23 in Brooklyn.

The Tigers finished 22-11 (13-5 American Athletic Conference) in 2021-22.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: LeBron Makes His Opinion On Kyrie Irving Very Clear

The Brooklyn Nets lost Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first round playoff series to the Boston Celtics today, despite 39 points from Kyrie Irving. While Irving’s breathtaking performance wasn’t enough to prevent a 115-114 buzzer-beating defeat, it was enough to catch the attention of his former Cleveland teammate, LeBron James.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
Indiana State
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
actionnews5.com

Kendric Davis visits Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In college hoops, even though the Memphis Tigers have possible NCAA sanctions looming from the James Wiseman situation two years ago, U of M head coach Penny Hardaway is still going after the big fish in recruiting. This time it’s through the transfer portal, and it’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Jury convicts man in Memphis killing of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright

A Tennessee jury has convicted a man in the killing of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, whose bullet-ridden body was found decomposing in a field in Memphis in 2010.The 15-person jury convicted Billy Ray Turner of killing the former Memphis Grizzlies center, one of the most highly publicised cases in city history.Turner, who had pleaded not guilty, was sentenced to life in prison.The trial began on Monday, 14 March, and attracted outsized attention.Wright, a Memphis native, was a hometown hero and father of six, playing for both the University of Memphis and the Grizzlies, as well as four other teams...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penny Hardaway
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Player Retires at Age 27 After 'Too Many Concussions'

An NFL player is calling it a career at 27 years old. Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday. He revealed the reason he's hanging up his cleats is he has suffered multiple concussions, making it no longer safe for him to be on the field.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Mock Draft#Drafts#Espn#Tigers#American
Golf Digest

Here's a video of Nick Saban brutally shutting down a player trying to give losers of the Alabama spring game a piece of cake

You don’t get to where Nick Saban has gotten to—seven national championships, 10 SEC titles, cult-like status across the sports world—without being a bit of a hardass. Nice guys finish last, and Saban doesn’t finish last. No way, no how, not going to happen. A lot like his NFL counterpart Bill Belichick, Saban has crafted an entire motivational ethos out of a frown, and while there’s certainly more warmth to him than meets the eye (or media, as it were), it’s more flicker than flame.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Man from LeBron James’ past emerges potential next Lakers head coach

A familiar face to LeBron James could emerge as a potential head coaching candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers after firing Frank Vogel last week. The team is in the midst of an in-depth search for their next boss as they aim to turn things around in 2022/23 and return to the playoffs following a forgettable campaign. While major changes need to be made to the roster, hiring the right HC with experience and expertise is just as important.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lottery
numberfire.com

De'Anthony Melton coming off Grizzlies' bench in Game 1

Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ja Morant got Sunday's regular season finale off due to rest purposes. But in Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs, he is back in action and ready to rock. He'll also immediately start, sending Melton back to the bench.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Minnesota Timberwolves: 3 bold predictions for Game 2 vs. Grizzlies in first round of 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves won Game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs first-round series versus the Memphis Grizzlies. It was a shock for most, as the Grizzlies had a great season and earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with 56 wins. That is not a knock on the Timberwolves, who also had a good year, but everyone was expecting the Grizzlies to take Game 1.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy