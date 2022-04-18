ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine Items: The Talk Renewed, Fantasy Island Casting and More

By Vlada Gelman
 20 hours ago
The Talk will keep on gabbing: The daytime program has been renewed for Season 13 at CBS, moderator Natalie Morales announced during Monday’s episode.

Also present were current co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Jerry O’Connell, all of whom are expected to return next season.

Watch the announcement below:

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder revival has been renewed for Season 2 at Disney+, ahead of this Wednesday’s Season 1 finale.

* Ramón Rodríguez ( The Affair, The Defenders ) will star in the ABC drama pilot Will Trent , about a special agent in the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI), our sister site Variety reports.

* Cheryl Hines, Rachael Harris, Jasika Nicole and Zack Pearlman are set to guest-star in the second season premiere of Fox’s Fantasy Island (May 31, 9/8c). Per the premiere’s official logline, “longtime best friends Tara (Harris) and Jessica (Hines) want to rule their 30th high school reunion, but their plans go sideways when everyone is forced to tell the truth.”

* AMC has released a trailer for Dark Winds , a noir thriller based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, premiering Sunday, June 12 on AMC and AMC+:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

