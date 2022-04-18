ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop's praise for YOUR generosity: Odessa cleric says £11m donations of Mail readers show Ukraine is 'not alone' in fight with Russian troops

By Lewis Pennock
 3 days ago

The Bishop of Odessa yesterday hailed the generosity of Mail readers for showing Ukraine that it is ‘not alone’ as it struggles with the horrors of war.

Stanislav Szyrokoradiuk thanked supporters of the Mail Force appeal, which has raised a phenomenal £11million since Russia’s invasion.

Mail Force is using £4million of the money donated by kind-hearted readers to send half a million boxes of food aid to starving families in eastern Ukraine.

The huge sum has been matched by the Ukrainian embassy in London. Some 20 tons of supplies which have already reached Poland from the UK are on their way to Ukraine by freight train.

Bishop Szyrokoradiuk, 65, who oversees the Roman Catholic Diocese of Odessa-Simferopol including much of southern Ukraine and Crimea, said: ‘We are very grateful to the readers of the Mail for their cooperation because we know that Ukraine us not alone.

‘Britain is our country’s best friend and we consider Boris Johnson as a brother. He is a very strong and tough man. The people of Britain have done a lot for us so we are praying for them.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NAR6g_0fCrqvcQ00
Bishop Stanislav Szyrokoradiuk, pictured, has thanked supporters of the Mail Force appeal, which has raised a phenomenal £11million since Russia’s invasion

He added: ‘In Mariupol we hear that there are lot of people blocked in their basement without food and without water. For the people in these Russian-occupied territories, food and hygiene is their number one demand.’

His praise came amid a fresh chorus of support for the food campaign, launched in the Mail on Sunday, including a call from Defence Secretary Ben Wallace for readers to keep giving generously.

‘The generosity of Mail readers is an extraordinary show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine,’ Mr Wallace said.

‘As well as getting vital aid to vulnerable people, the campaign will show Russia that the world is united in support for Ukraine in the face of Putin’s aggression. I would urge readers to keep giving whatever they can to this momentous effort.’

Fellow Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg added: ‘Since 1896 Daily Mail readers have been the heart and soul of our nation.

‘Once again their generosity is called upon and once again the call is answered as they come to the aid of the brave Ukrainian people who suffer at the hands of Putin.’

The latest support follows praise from Boris Johnson and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who has thanked Mail readers for their ‘generous support’.

Supplies are a top priority for the Ukrainian government, with Vladimir Putin accused of attempting to ‘starve innocent civilians’.

The boxes, made with help from nutritionists, can feed one person for a week. They are packed with 14 items including tinned fish, pasta, rice and porridge.

Millions of items of food have been sourced by the Confederation of British Industry and consultants Accenture from manufacturers and supermarket giant Morrisons. None of those involved in the project will make any profit.

Meanwhile, the United Nations’ refugee agency said yesterday that more than 5million people have now fled Ukraine following the Russian invasion on February 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y6YCJ_0fCrqvcQ00
Distribution of boxes of food aid is taking place from Oakland International in Leicester

This includes 4,934,415 Ukrainians and nearly 215,000 people from other countries – mostly students and migrant workers. It is one of the fastest-growing displacement and humanitarian crises ever.

Mail Force, a registered charity, was set up during the pandemic to supply personal protective equipment to NHS workers. It also funded 26,000 laptops for underprivileged children whose education was impacted by lockdown.

The Mail Force campaign to help refugees of the war in Ukraine was launched after the Russian invasion. Since then, ordinary Ukrainians have thanked Mail readers for their support.

Natalya Boyko, 61, a cook from the city of Bucha who is now in Kyiv, said: ‘The Daily Mail readers who collected this money that they earned themselves have made themselves stand out by giving to us. It is impossible to put it into words, but great respect to them. May God protect them.’

Alongside food boxes, Mail Force has donated almost £4million to charities including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Care International, The Halo Trust, AMAR Foundation, Refugee Council and Refugees at Home. Every penny donated is used to help Ukrainians in need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVt1C_0fCrqvcQ00

#Russian World#Government Of Ukraine#Ukrainian#The Roman Catholic#Crimea#Defence
The Independent

A fifth of Russia’s war dead are ‘officers sent to command Putin’s troops in Ukraine’

More high-ranking Russian soldiers have been killed in the conflict, Ukraine’s military has said, following reports that about 20 per cent of the Kremlin’s war dead are officers.The Ukrainian army said that Colonel Alexander Bespalov, who led the 59th Guards Tank Regiment, and Lieutenant Colonel Vyacheslav Savinov, who worked in artillery reconnaissance, had died.Colonel Bespalov’s funeral took place in the central Russian city of Ozersk on Friday, with his death first announced via a local messaging board post, which was later deleted.Their deaths come as the BBC Russian Service concluded that officers account for one in five Russian losses...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Fire mysteriously breaks out at Russian missile facility

A fire mysteriously broke out at a Russian military research facility on Thursday. Multiple videos shared on social media showed the fire at the Central Research Institute of the Aerospace Defense Forces in the city of Tver. The city is located about 111 miles from the Russian capital city of Moscow.
PUBLIC SAFETY
