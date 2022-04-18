ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Letter: A Swampscott vote for Fletcher and Phelan

By The Editors
To the editor:

This last week, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting or speaking with all three women running for Select Board. They are highly qualified, passionate, and in this race for all the right reasons, each with an abiding commitment to public service; there’s not a “bad” vote among them. No matter who you vote for, our Select Board will be in capable hands.

The question every young parent needs to ask themselves is this: Do you see yourself represented in town leadership? I don’t — but I can see that representation in Katie Phelan.

Katie’s enthusiasm and vision for our town will only be bolstered by the breadth and depth of MaryEllen Fletcher’s experience and service. That’s why on Tuesday, April 26, I’ll enthusiastically cast my two Select Board votes for MaryEllen Fletcher and Katie Phelan.

In my opinion, they represent the most comprehensive, inclusive ticket one could vote for. MaryEllen brings more than 25 years of service to the town while Katie brings the much-needed representation of young families with a climate-change- and conservation-minded agenda.

Many of their views and experiences complement one another and our Select Board will only be made stronger by having both of these women at the table. I hope you’ll join me in voting for them.

Keiko Zoll
Swampscott

