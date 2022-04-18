Letter: Formulate opinions about Swampscott candidates by weighing truths

To the editor:

I’m disappointed that The Item (April 14) published Alex Jafarzadeh’s letter, as it is not based in fact.

Yes, it is an “opinion” letter, but all of us in society are supposed to formulate our opinions by weighing truths.

Perhaps the continuing aftermath of the Trump era has impaired that ability, even among those who are not his acolytes. Appointing oneself the moral compass for the rest of us, while purposely ignoring what every fair-minded person would do before maligning another — vet the information and the informant — is repugnant.

No “attack” has been launched by the candidate in question, MaryEllen Fletcher. However, she continues to withstand a barrage of disinformation.

Anyone who genuinely wants to understand her civic beliefs and opinions need only ask her or look at her record, which has been public for at least six years.

As she and Kim Martin-Epstein made clear at the forum hosted by the Swampscott Democrat and Republican Committee, questions by individuals and groups that demand a yes or no answer from candidates who may be elected to a policy-making entity, have no merit.

Lori Hornung

Swampscott

