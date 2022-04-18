ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dermalogica’s Eye Repair Treatment ‘Does Wonders’ For Dark Under-Eye Circles

By Taylor Lane
 3 days ago
Dermalogica Eye Repair Cream Dermalogica

No matter how much sleep I get at night, I can’t seem to shake the dark circles and bags that seem to live under my eyes permanently. Have the same issue? If yes, you might be familiar with trying an abundance of eye creams that promise to make your dark eyes disappear, only to find that your eyes look the same day after day. That’s where an intensive eye cream comes in to help.

Ditch your other eye creams and make room for Dermalogica’s Eye Repair Treatment. We promise this one is worth your time. The intensive formula comes in an easy-to-use tube that dispenses the right amount of product, which makes it stretch across a whole month if you plan to use it consistently (as you should).

So how does it work? The rich, yet lightweight cream is filled with essential ingredients like vitamin A and vitamin C that restore and brighten delicate eye skin. Vitamin C is one of skincare’s most efficient ingredients because it holds many benefits like brightening dark spots, hydrating skin and reducing sun damage — it’s also no match against dark under-eye circles.

And, if you’re also dealing with signs of aging in your eye area, the cream helps with that, too. Thanks to the included vitamin A, reducing the appearance of these lines is a breeze. Because Vitamin A is a retinoid, it’s one of the most recommended skincare ingredients that dermatologists recommend for treating lines and wrinkles.

The dream team of ingredients has shoppers calling the eye repair cream a “super eye cream.” Another wrote that it’s “worth every penny.”

A final eye cream user noted that the formula “does wonders” for their dark circles. They added, “I have been using the intensive eye repair for over ten years. It does wonders for the dark circles under my eyes! They have reduced significantly, and I have also noticed a reduction in the wrinkles under my eyes.”

No matter if it’s dark circles you’re looking to combat, or wrinkles that won’t budge, give Dermalogica’s Eye Repair Treatment a try. The results are sure to surprise you.

Mashed

The Reason Jennifer Lopez Doesn't Drink Alcohol

Between her skincare line and music career, Jennifer Lopez undoubtedly has her hands full. And yet, the "Let's Get Loud" singer is like a glass of red wine – she gets better with age. Lopez lives a busy life, especially when she's involved in projects on opposite coasts. In order to ensure her busyness never hinders her physical health, Lopez adopted a "clean" lifestyle in which she omits common vices such as alcohol and smoking, she told Harper's Bazaar. As a star who's idolized for her youthfulness and beautiful complexion, Lopez believes steering clear of booze is one of the best ways to avoid damaging her skin, per her interview with Independent.ie. Applying sunscreen religiously helps, too, she added.
CELEBRITIES
Phys.org

Do you shop for second-hand clothes? You're likely to be more stylish

Not only is second-hand shopping good for the planet and your wallet, our new research finds the more style-conscious you are, the more likely you are to shop for second-hand clothes and accessories. In the 2020-21 financial year, 72% of Australians purchased at least one item of second-hand clothes—but we...
