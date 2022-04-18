Parents fuming after kindergartner shares Jose Cuervo margaritas with classmates

Michigan p arents are livid after a kindergartner shared a bottle of ready-to-drink Jose Cuervo margaritas with her classmates during snack time.

One mother, Alexis Smith, explained how her child at Grand River Academy in Livonia, Michigan, took four to five sips of the tequila drink from a Dixie cup at school, according to a report .



Another mother, Dominique Zanders, detailed how her daughter behaved after drinking.

"She felt woozy, a little dizzy," the mother said.

The young girls were given the booze during snack time and reportedly thought the alcoholic drink was juice.

"The girl poured it in her cup and she drank it and the girl ended up telling her what it is, and she went and told the teacher there is liquor in this cup, and the teacher gave her a funny face," according to Zanders.

The kindergartner who brought the alcohol managed to do so by transporting the pre-mixed drink in her backpack, according to the report.

"I had a small conversation with my daughter - nothing big - and she told me the girl knew it was liquor," Smith noted.

Parents like Zanders and Smith are demanding answers from the school.

"While we try to keep an eye on everything our students bring to school, that's simply not possible," a school statement read. "It's unfortunate that these types of adult beverages can be easily mistaken for child-friendly drinks."

When officials at Grand River Academy found out what the students had consumed, they contacted poison control and informed parents of the situation, guaranteeing that all the children were physically OK, according to the report.

The student who brought the alcohol will be disciplined by the school, but Smith also said she wants the girl's parents to be held accountable.

"If your child knows what it is, nothing wrong with it - but they should know not to touch it," Smith said. "That it's not for kids."