Cement shortage impacting development in DC

ATLANTA (CW69 News at 10) — Local food banks are feeling the impacts of inflation and high food prices, as they try to provide food for those in need. The Atlanta Community Food Bank shared how it’s navigating around the hurdles and how the community can help. On Wednesday afternoon, the Publix parking lot in East Point was full of shoppers stocking up on groceries. Atlanta resident Jeffrey McDay said he couldn’t find all the items he was looking for. “Seems like all we have is shortage. The shelves are bare. The essentials you need, they don’t have,” McDay said, mentioning how he...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 29 DAYS AGO