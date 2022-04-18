ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Gulf Islands National Seashore workers look for endangered eggs Easter Sunday

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swsmY_0fCrqLHc00

(WKRG) — The Gulf Islands National Seashore had an Easter egg hunt of their own. The organization’s Resource Management team was busy Easter Sunday looking for endangered and threatened bird eggs.

Endangered and threatened birds who live on the beach tend to hide their eggs in carefully built nests. Birds start of by making dents in the sand, or scrapes, according to a Facebook post from the Gulf Islands National Seashore. Nests made in the sand tend to be camouflaged with shells or other items along the shoreline.

10-foot alligator spotted walking through Venice neighborhood

The Gulf Islands National Seashore reminds residents to be extra careful when walking along the beach. If residents see a nest, they are urged to avoid it. Residents should also respect pet rules and avoid closed-off areas.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tj15e_0fCrqLHc00
    Least Tern standing over its nest of two eggs
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H8uGF_0fCrqLHc00
    Snowy Plover eggs sitting in a scrape on the beach
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07SXFk_0fCrqLHc00
    Wilson Plover eggs sitting in a closed area on the beach

For more information about how Gulf Coast Birds build their nests, click the link here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

Grey seal pup rescued from Assateague Island National Seashore

BALTIMORE, Md. – A grey seal pup was recently rescued from Assateague Island National Seashore by the National Aquarium. On February 26th, aquarium staff welcomed the seal after he was found stranded and dehydrated with wounds of unknown origin to his face and left flipper. The seal pup has been nicknamed Louis Armstrong, in line with the National Aquarium’s 2021-2022 rescue season naming theme of musicians and instruments.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Easter Sunday#Gulf Coast#Easter Egg Hunt#Resource Management#Wilson Plover
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Multi-Agency manhunt underway for Union Parish work release escapee accused of killing co-worker at Foster Farms

UPDATE: According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, on Thursday, April 21, 2022, since 11 a.m., a multi-agency manhunt and investigation was underway for a Union Parish work release inmate escapee who stabbed a co-worker at Foster Farms. Police reported the victim was not a work release inmate. Law enforcement agencies are […]
UNION PARISH, LA
WKRG News 5

Woman drives to Mobile fire station after being shot

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Wednesday.  Officers were called to Fire Station 19 Wednesday, April 21 after a woman drove herself to the station with a gunshot wound. The woman’s injuries are non-life-threatening, according to Mobile Police. Mobile Police believe the shooting happened near Government Boulevard […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Deputies arrest man cooking crack cocaine inside Pensacola hotel room

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Pensacola arrested Demetrius ‘Meat’ Johnson, 36, on April 20 for cooking crack cocaine inside a hotel room. Deputies found Johnson with methamphetamine, cocaine, Alprazolam, drug paraphernalia and an MP5-style gun. Johnson faces possession of cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, distribution of cocaine within a thousand […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive captured at Dauphin Island Parkway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Marshalls took one fugitive into custody. The fugitive was featured on WKRG’S Fugitive of the Week segment. David Johnson was taken into custody April 21 at a home off Dauphin Island Parkway. Johnson was on supervised release for a prior conviction when he was indicted by a federal grand jury. […]
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
WKRG News 5

11 arrested in Mobile gambling ring sting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 11 people were arrested Wednesday for an illegal gambling ring bust. Mobile Police’s Narcotics/Vice Unit executed a search warrant at multiple homes on Highland Avenue.As a result of the search, 32 grams of marijuana was seized along with $4,022 in gambling proceeds, and one firearm was taken for safekeeping. Police said […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to life for 2017 murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman back in 2017.  Richard Jones was sentenced for the murder of Eppie Farris. Jones shot and killed Farris in June of 2017, believing she stole drugs from him. Her body was found behind several abandoned homes near Caroline Avenue […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy