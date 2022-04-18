Marshawn Lynch buys into Seattle Kraken, does doughnuts on Zamboni

Marshawn Lynch celebrated his minority ownership stake in the Seattle Kraken in very Marshawn Lynch fashion: by hopping on a Zamboni and doing doughnuts on the ice.

Lynch and rapper Macklemore both announced their minority stakes in the NHL franchise on Monday.

Marshawn Lynch tearing it up on the Zamboni 😂



(via @brianrcobb ) pic.twitter.com/q8rF4Uf5PR

“On God, I’ve been a part of a lot of things, but this is something I never would have imagined — as a young hyena I always dreamed of playing on a professional team but owning one is something special,” Lynch said in a statement released by the team. “As I look back on some of my accomplishments — I retired before I was 30 and now being an owner of a professional club at the age of 35 — I’m gonna continue to count my blessings…

“Being a part of the Seattle Kraken is something big for me it gives me another chance to get a ring after helping bring the first NFL one to the city. And if you thought I was goin somewhere, nah Seattle, I’m here! Stand up!!!!”

Marshawn Lynch drives a Zamboni and Macklemore skates behind after the two become minority owners in the Seattle Kraken.Seattle Kraken via APMacklemore (l.) and Marshawn Lynch (r.)Seattle Kraken via AP

Lynch was an iconic member of the Seattle Seahawks from 2010 through 2015, and then briefly again in 2019. He had the famous “Beast Quake” run to beat the Saints in the playoffs in early 2011, and was a member of their Super Bowl-winning team that squashed the Broncos in early 2014.