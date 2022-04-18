ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Marshawn Lynch buys into Seattle Kraken, does doughnuts on Zamboni

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U9YNb_0fCrqGrz00

Marshawn Lynch celebrated his minority ownership stake in the Seattle Kraken in very Marshawn Lynch fashion: by hopping on a Zamboni and doing doughnuts on the ice.

Lynch and rapper Macklemore both announced their minority stakes in the NHL franchise on Monday.

Marshawn Lynch tearing it up on the Zamboni 😂

(via @brianrcobb ) pic.twitter.com/q8rF4Uf5PR

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 18, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“On God, I’ve been a part of a lot of things, but this is something I never would have imagined — as a young hyena I always dreamed of playing on a professional team but owning one is something special,” Lynch said in a statement released by the team. “As I look back on some of my accomplishments — I retired before I was 30 and now being an owner of a professional club at the age of 35 — I’m gonna continue to count my blessings…

“Being a part of the Seattle Kraken is something big for me it gives me another chance to get a ring after helping bring the first NFL one to the city. And if you thought I was goin somewhere, nah Seattle, I’m here! Stand up!!!!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kr7jy_0fCrqGrz00 Marshawn Lynch drives a Zamboni and Macklemore skates behind after the two become minority owners in the Seattle Kraken.Seattle Kraken via AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O4yjw_0fCrqGrz00 Macklemore (l.) and Marshawn Lynch (r.)Seattle Kraken via AP

Lynch was an iconic member of the Seattle Seahawks from 2010 through 2015, and then briefly again in 2019. He had the famous “Beast Quake” run to beat the Saints in the playoffs in early 2011, and was a member of their Super Bowl-winning team that squashed the Broncos in early 2014.

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Seahawks Legend Marshawn Lynch

Legendary NFL running back Marshawn Lynch is celebrating his 36th birthday on Friday. Lynch, who started his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills, is one of the most beloved players in the history of the game. He racked up 10,413 yards during his career with the Bills, Seattle Seahawks and the then-Oakland Raiders.
NFL
The Spun

Deebo Samuel Contract Offer Revealed: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned that star wide receiver Deebo Samuel asked the San Francisco 49ers for a trade. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said he spoke with Deebo, who confirmed he wants out of San Francisco. According to multiple reports, money wasn’t the issue between the two sides.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshawn Lynch
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy