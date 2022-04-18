ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

VITA: tax assistance program sees increase in users on Federal Tax Day

By Taylor Deckert
siouxlandnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY, Iowa — With Monday being the deadline to submit your federal taxes, what happens if you missed that deadline?. VITA at the Center for Siouxland has seen an influx of people coming in to get assistance with the tax...

siouxlandnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Tax Brackets: Federal and State tax brackets explained

As Americans work to figure out their rates to file their returns, many want to know the differences between state and federal tax brackets. There are differences between state and federal taxes. State and federal taxes exist to pay for federal, state, and local government with roads, libraries, and other...
INCOME TAX
Salina Post

United Way VITA program offers free tax preparation

Free! Quality tax preparation from IRS-certified preparers to individuals and families earning up to $56,000 annually at VITA. Get all your tax papers together and drop them off at VITA by April 7. “You can bring your papers in a shoebox, a grocery sack, or a recycled holiday gift bag,” said Mary Chegwidden, VITA Intake Volunteer.
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Glamour

15 Tax Pros Share the One Mistake They Always See On Tax Returns

Every spring, as we reluctantly cozy up with our old friend Form 1040 and a tumbler of scotch, we are again struck by how stupidly convoluted the tax-filing process is in the U.S. And thus begins our annual game of tax season choose your own adventure. Option one: Hire a tax pro, who will ensure our return is mistake-free and hopefully unearth enough deductions to offset the cost of hiring her. Option two: Use online tax-prep software, which won’t relieve all of our tax angst but will at least digitally hand-hold, eliminate some guesswork, and flag math mistakes or missing information. Option three: Go it alone and risk making expensive mistakes.
INCOME TAX
New Britain Herald

Berlin now accepting proposals for state's Neighborhood Assistance Act Tax Credit Program

BERLIN – The town is now accepting proposals for the state’s 2022 Neighborhood Assistance Act Tax Credit Program. Non-profit organizations that operate programs benefiting the Berlin community must submit a proposal to the Town Manager’s Office in Berlin Town Hall, 240 Kensington Rd., no later than Friday, April 29. This allows eligible organizations to receive contributions from businesses to fund community programs.
BERLIN, CT
bloomberglaw.com

Increasing Plaintiffs’ Payoff by Pushing Defendants on Taxes

Changing settlement language sometimes doubles what a plaintiff keeps—without any cost to defendants. Depending on the case, language can reduce taxable income, increase deductions, defer tax liability, and even secure a tax subsidy. But tax strategies can fail when defendants object. In our experience, defendants withdraw their objections when answered with information and confidence. Otherwise, objections win the day at the plaintiff’s expense.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy