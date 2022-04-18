VITA: tax assistance program sees increase in users on Federal Tax Day

Every spring, as we reluctantly cozy up with our old friend Form 1040 and a tumbler of scotch, we are again struck by how stupidly convoluted the tax-filing process is in the U.S. And thus begins our annual game of tax season choose your own adventure. Option one: Hire a tax pro, who will ensure our return is mistake-free and hopefully unearth enough deductions to offset the cost of hiring her. Option two: Use online tax-prep software, which won’t relieve all of our tax angst but will at least digitally hand-hold, eliminate some guesswork, and flag math mistakes or missing information. Option three: Go it alone and risk making expensive mistakes.

