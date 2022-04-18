ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Binghamton begins round of demolitions

By Jim Ehmke
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – A pair of eyesores that have plagued the area surrounding Mirabito Stadium were knocked down today.

Gorick Construction began demolishing 184 and 186 Henry Street this morning.
The garages had been vacant for many years and the property had overgrown weeds and litter strewn about it.

Mayor Jared Kraham says the demolition supports the city’s plan to form a Stadium District in the neighborhood.

“Summer night in the city, we have thousands and thousands of people that come to Mirabito Stadium. We want to make sure that when they pull into the parking lot, they don’t have to be across the street from a terrible looking eyesore that’s been this way for many years,” says Kraham.

The buildings are the first in a wave of 10 demolitions that will take place across the city.
Properties in the flood plain will remain forever green.

However, Kraham says the Henry Street location is well-suited for redevelopment.

  • 184 Henry St.
  • 186 Henry St.
  • 15 Baltimore Ave.
  • 49 Colfax Ave.
  • 40 Doubleday St.
  • 82 Mary St.
  • 13-15 Meadow St.
  • 14 College St.
  • 188 Oak St.
  • 49 Lydia St.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

